WATCH: Did Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Hint at Impending Pay Day?

To say that New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez played an integral role in the club’s improbable run to a berth in Super Bowl LX may be an understatement.

In addition to securing his role as New England's top perimeter defensive back, Gonzalez also turned in some of the team’s most aesthetically-pleasing defensive plays of the season.

Accordingly, many within Patriots Nation — including Gonzalez, himself — continue to question whether the time might be just right to explore a much-served pay raise. In fact, speculation is likely to only increase based on the 23-year-old’s recent reaction while being cheered by the home crowd at TD Bank as the Boston Celtics hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gonzalez was among the 19,159 fans in attendance to lend support to the Celtics as they defeated the Thunder 119-109, Boston’s 25th home win of the season. Still, the Patriots star cornerback may have hinted at a different type of victory when he was shown on the Garden’s Jumbotron with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez receives a loud ovation at TD Garden and appears to make a money gesture 👀

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/C4XPkYZ98R — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 26, 2026

By simply rubbing his fingertips against his thumbs, Gonzalez may be signaling that both he and the Patriots are — at the very least — beginning to speak about a potential contract extension. While his actions alone do not constitute a confirmation, it should be noted that FOX Sports reported earlier this week that the Patriots have had "preliminary" talks with the former Oregon standout's representatives about a new deal.

Patriots Are Financially Fit to Address Christian Gonzalez Extension

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having been selected with the 17th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gonzalez’s rookie deal is set to expire next offseason. Although the Patriots are able to exercise an option to extend his contract into a fifth season, both New England and Gonzalez may be best served by arriving at an early extension as soon as possible.

Should the Pats choose to exercise, Gonzalez’s fifth-year option would cost the them $18.119 million, per salary data shared by the NFL. The Patriots have until May 1 to either pick up the option or decline it.

Gonzalez, who had recently become the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021, takes great pride in continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England. He started all 14 games in which he appeared this season, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matched up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production has been a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

Notwithstanding the nine high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still within sound fiscal shape to address several positions of need as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. In fact, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan reports that the team has approximately $35.4 million in available funds with which to fulfill their desires — placing them within the ten best-positioned teams in that category.

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