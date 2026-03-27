Patriots QB Drake Maye Launches Community Foundation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael are no strangers to assisting those in need.

From Drake lending his wisdom, counsel and gridiron savvy to his teammates on the field, to Ann Michael making her mark on the region through her holiday hit social media series, “Bakemas,” the native North Carolinians have already accumulated a great deal of southern New England in their hearts.

Fittingly, Patriots Nation’s version of the Camelot Couple are now taking their efforts in giving back to the community to new heights — both in New England and North Carolina. The Mayes are launching the MayeDay Family Foundation to provide children and families facing hardship with the assistance and support needed to achieve a brighter future.

"Ann Michael and I are excited to launch the MayeDay Family Foundation to give back to the communities that have so strongly supported us,” Maye told Patriots.com. “It's important for us to provide help for kids and families in need, and we are looking forward to partnering with great organizations in New England and back home in North Carolina."

Drake and Ann Michael Maye Have Become Pillars of the New England Community

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) signs autographs after a game against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In addition to introducing their new foundation, the Mayes — through MayeDay — have also made a three-year commitment to Boston Children’s Hospital to fund a Child Life Therapist for the oncology floor. The goal is to provide support for children undergoing treatment and their families through play, music, creative arts, and technology.

The MayeDay fundraising efforts are set to begin within the coming months — starting with the inaugural MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic. The charity exhibition will take place at Polar Park, home of the Worcester Red Sox, on May 31.

"We are really looking forward to hosting the Celebrity Softball Classic as our first foundation event," said Ann Michael. "It's going to be a really fun night for families and all for a great cause."

The game will feature several of Maye's Patriots teammates and other celebrities, and will include a home run derby, fireworks, and other interactive family activities.

Although several Patriots players significantly contributed to their streak of success in 2025, the one constant throughout the season was Maye. The former North Carolina Tar Heel compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. Though he ultimately fell short of the award, Maye did secure a second-team All-Pro selection, along with his second straight Pro Bowl nod.

In four playoff appearances — including New England’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX,” Maye had completed 70-of-120 passes (58.3%) with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 178 yards on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown. Despite some postseason struggles, his poise and big-play ability helped carry the Pats to the Bay Area and the chance to secure what would have been their seventh Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

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