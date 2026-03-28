Patriots Mailbag: Tight End, Edge Rusher Remain Likely Draft Targets

With less than one month remaining until the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots continue the process of building their roster for the upcoming season.

Despite the nine high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still within sound fiscal shape to address several positions of need heading into April’s draft. Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan reports that the team has approximately $35.4 million in available funds with which to fulfill their desires — placing them within the best-positioned teams in that category. Accordingly, New England is expected to remain active both in free agency, as well as draft scouting.

As the NFL universe continues to keep close watch on the latest moves, Patriots On SI is proud to once again open its mailbag to answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding the defending AFC Champions.

With the expectation of prices going up on elite players, why wouldn’t the Patriots adjust their spending plan? Instead of waiting 3 years to spend big again, just get that elite guy before they cost too much.

From: Bp (@bpboxer on X)

Thanks for the great question, Bp. While inflation seems to be the name of the game for nearly every economy throughout the world today, NFL teams generally utilize rookie contracts as a primary salary cap management strategy. In short, it is how they get their “elite guy.” As drafted rookies sign fixed four-year deals — with first-round picks carrying extra value in a team-option fifth year — clubs are allowed to lock in top talent below market value. By leveraging low-cost, high-performance players such as quarterback Drake Maye, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and left tackle Will Campbell, the Patriots have been able to liberate enough funds for veteran signings.

While there clearly is an argument in favor of spending — or perhaps, even overspending — at the marquee positions, the Patriots appear to wisely be entertaining a deeper strategy than overpaying one position on the field. After all, there are fifty-three players on a team that require a cut of the salary cap. If a team is unable to balance their payroll throughout their entire roster, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to sustain that success long-term. Therefore, teams like New England may view a deferred investment for a player with a higher price tag as more palatable than buying in bulk at a currently cheaper cost.

Hi Mike! So, you know ’Tight Endage’ is my jam. To that end, where do you think the sweet spot is for a tight end in this years draft? Who would you choose from the tight end draft selection if you were GM?

From: Clare Cooper (@clazzyclare on X)

Hi Clare. Of course, I am well aware of your status as Patriots Nation’s “Empress of Tight Endage.” With the Patriots expected to increase their usage of 12-Personnel [aligning two tight ends] in 2026, they could be in the market for one of the many impressive prospects in this season’s class.

Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the departure of now former TE2 Austin Hooper — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age (Henry will turn 32 on Dec. 7) — should force the Patriots' hand to see a long-term option tight-endage option. Therefore, I would look for New England to address the position on Day 2 to take advantage of a deep pool of talent.

One player who routinely continues to catch my sharp eye is Ohio State’s Max Klare. In addition to sharing Buckeye alumni status with Vrabel, Klare possesses the height (6-foot-5) and weight (245 pounds) to help to solidify a position that will continue to play a major role in Maye’s development.

In short, Klare is an exceptionally athletic, pass-catching tight end, with the hands, route-running ability and talent to create separation for Maye in the passing game. Though he has made some improvement as a blocker, the Buckeyes’ standout will need to work on his hand placement to be a well-rounded producer at the pro level.

Should the Pats choose to address other areas first, they may find Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar’s Delp to be a potential steal in the late-third to early-fourth round. At 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Delp projects as an athletic pass-catcher with elite speed (having run the 40-yard dash in 4.49) along with elite ability to gain yards after the catch.

Why isn’t Christian Gonzalez’s deal done? Also, What do you see the Pats doing with their fist round pick?

From: Stephanie (@smars319 on X)

Hi Stephanie. Great questions as always. Starting with the Gonzalez contract, both he and New England are in the early stages of negotiations. With Gonzalez’s current contract accounting for just $4.8 million, his new deal could see him land a financial windfall of anywhere from $25 million to $40 million in average annual value. Thought that may seem excessive, his contract demands should be within the team’s affordability from a financial standpoint.

If the Patriots were to provide Gonzalez with an extension this offseason, Miguel Benzan projects that it could be a three-year deal — with the cornerback’s representatives focusing on the “new money” Annual Percentage Yield (APY) and the team focusing on the ”paper money” Because these negotiations take time — mostly due to the complexities in contract terms — negotiations may remain ongoing throughout the coming weeks.

In that regard, I expect the Patriots’ focus in the upcoming NFL Draft to remain on defense. With edge rusher being their most glaring need, I believe the Pats address the spot at No. 31 in the first round. In an ideal world, my pick would be Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell.

Known for his aggression, Howell has been a popular mock draft selection for the Pats at pick 31. During his college career, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound defender demonstrated quickness off the edge, along with an ability to mislead blockers with different pass-rush moves. In fact, his style has drawn comparisons to current Patriots defender Harold Landry. Most importantly, Howell is proficient at pursuing the quarterback, having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie. His total-package skill set would be welcomed in New England.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!