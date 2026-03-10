Patriots Give Alijah Vera-Tucker Historic Roster Bonus

The New England Patriots channeled their inner Wilson Pickett by nearly “waiting ’til the midnight hour” of the first day of NFL free agency’s legal tampering period to fill a major void at left guard.

Thanks to some extra late-night efforts, the Patriots are reportedly signing former New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a free agent contract. The three-year deal is worth $42 million, and can reach as high as $48 million.

While both Patriots Nation and the NFL Universe are correct in believing that this is a sizable investment in a player with notable questions surrounding his health and durability, the Pats themselves doubled-down, yet also protected their financial commitment by including a whopping $250,000 bonus for each game in which the 26-year-old is active — one of the biggest per-game active roster bonuses in NFL history, per NFL Network.

As a result, the Pats have secured the services of a Pro Bowl-caliber interior lineman, eager to showcase his prowess after suffering a season-ending injury last year. Still, it should be noted that Vera-Tucker’s addition also comes with significant risk.

Naturally, the next logical question is whether New England’s “reward” will be worth that risk?

Based on their need, as well as Vera-Tucker’s skill set, the Pats appear to have invested wisely.

Risk vs. Reward: Alijah Vera-Tucker

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (95) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Since being selected with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Vera-Tucker has appeared in only 43 of 85 possible games. A triceps injury ended his 2022 campaign after just seven games — a year in which he also moved from left to right guard. In 2023, he suffered a torn Achilles. Last season, Vera-Tucker missed the entire year after tearing a triceps in practice leading up to Week 1.

Yet, Vera-Tucker is a veritable force, when healthy. As a rookie, the USC product appeared in 16 games, earning a spot on the 2021 PFW All-Rookie team. While injuries would curtail his production during his second and third seasons with the Jets, the 6-5, 308-pound lineman did return in 2024 to start 15 games. Vera-Tucker allowed the third-lowest pressure rate among right guards (4.3%, min. 250 pass blocks) in 2024, per NextGenStats. He was given a 74.5 Pass Blocking Grade, a 76.3 Run Blocking Grade, while being credited with a 2.8% pressure rate among all guards, per Pro Football Focus.

In short, a healthy Alijah Vera-Tucker will not only help to keep quarterback Drake Maye out of harm’s way, he will also help to facilitate a running game which appeared to be dormant at times in 2025.

With last season’s starting center Garrett Bradbury having been traded to the Chicago Bears, second-year interior lineman Jared Wilson is expected to move inside — a position he played with precision as a Georgia Bulldog — the five-year veteran should align between Wilson at center and Will Campbell at left tackle. In that regard, the Patriots starting unit projects to be as follows:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

While Vera-Tucker may be worth the risk on reward along, New England does carry an on-field insurance policy in the form of reserve lineman Ben Brown. The Pats’ veteran allowed zero sacks and two hits on Maye on over 150 pass blocking snaps last season, while also demonstrating prowess as a run blocker. As a result, Brown signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Pats in December. Though many see Brown primarily as a reserve, he could be a short-term starter, if Vera-Tucker should experience any additional health woes.

