Patriots Sign Division Rival OG to Three-Year Contract

It took until late in the night, but the New England Patriots added an offensive lineman to their free agent haul.

The NFL Network has reported that the Patriots are signing former New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a free agent contract. The three-year deal is worth $42 million, and can reach as high as $48 million.

A few teams were in the mix for Vera-Tucker's services, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In the end, the Patriots ended up landing their first offensive lineman signing of the offseason.

He'll likely slot in as the team's starting left guard, a hole left by Jared Wilson -- who'll move over to center following the trade of Garrett Bradbury last week. Vera-Tucker was a first-round selection by the Jets back in 2021 (14th overall) after a productive college career with USC.

Vera-Tucker's Past With New York:

Vera-Tucker was drafted one pick ahead of the Patriots' choice of Mac Jones back in 2021, with the Jets even trading up to take him. His rookie year was fantastic, as he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team after playing in 16 games that season.

The 26-year-old guard has dealt with plenty of injuries during his career. In 2022, he suffered a torn triceps before being placed on injured reserve. His next season also ended with an IR stint after he had an Achilles injury. Last season, Vera-Tucker missed the entire year after suffering another torn triceps.

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

This signing is more about upside than what's been brought to the table so far. A two-time All-Pac-12 honoree, Vera-Tucker was a talented player that warranted his high draft slot. He's yet to play a full season at the NFL level, but is wildly athletic and can help the Patriots' offensive line from day one.

With Vera-Tucker now projected to play left guard, and Wilson expected to kick inside, the Patriots' initial offensive line may look something like this: Will Campbell at left tackle, Vera-Tucker at left guard, Wilson at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle.

This is just the fourth external signing New England has made this offseason, and third since legal tampering opened up. The Patriots have added linebacker Jesse Luketa on a one-year deal, while also bringing along fullback Reggie Gilliam and edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones to three-year contracts.

