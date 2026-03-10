Patriots Free Agency Day 2 Preview: Best is Still to Come

At long last, the legal tampering period of the 2026 NFL year is underway for the New England Patriots.

Despite an expectation-shattering performance in 2025 — one which landed them a spot in Super Bowl LX — the Pats are eager to turn the page from a 14-3 finish, as well as their deepest playoff run since 2019, to begin their defense of both divisional and conference titles.

New England added both edge defender Dre’Mont Jones and fullback Reggie Gilliam shortly after the start of the NFL legal tampering period. They also released linebacker Jahlani Tavai and lost offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the 49ers, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to the Chiefs and tight end Austin Hooper to the Falcons in free agency.

In a late-night surprise, the Patriots struck a three-year deal to bring former New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to New England.

While New England remained active on the unofficial “day one” of the 2026 league year, there is still a great deal of work to be done. In that regard, here is a look at where the Patriots may direct their attention on the second day of legal negotiations.

Patriots Still Need Offensive Line Help

The Pats' problems in relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack. With Wilson likely to make a move to the inside and Lowe off to the Bay Area, the Pats will need help at both left tackle and left guard.

The Pats solved one of those problems by signing Vera-Tucker to fill the left guard slot likely to be vacated by Wilson. Despite a lengthy injury history, the USC product is a Pro Bowl-caliber player, with tremendous athleticism and above-average lateral movement. He will now get a fresh start as he returns from injury.

When it comes to tackle options, New England recently hosted former Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills, who remains available. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound lineman went on to start 57 games, primarily at left tackle, over five years for the Browns. Despite his injury concerns, Wills would be a smart addition at a team-friendly deal.

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Fred Johnson has experience playing both right and left tackle, while Cleveland Browns lineman Cam Robinson would bring both size and experience as a capable left tackle.

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Playmaker Incoming?

While they may have missed the opportunity to add deep threat Alec Pierce — who re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts — the Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent in the next few days. With several intriguing options still available, the Patriots could help Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

At present, the hot name remains Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs. Given New England’s need for a receiver who utilizes both leverage and spacing, Doubs would be a great fit in Foxborough.

He is capable of making compact catches and has relatively sure hands — even through contact. Aligning almost exclusively on the outside with the Packers, he also has the route-running savvy and skills to play more inside as a power slot. Still, he is at his best on the perimeter when routinely creating separation at the top of his routes. Doubs is also eager to contribute as a blocker, making him a desirable option for the Pats at receiver.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If not Safety First, then Next?

Per a report from The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price, New England continues to cultivate open dialogue with safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Pats veteran tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, had 11 pressures and 1.5 sacks, but was most effective as a deep safety. However, with Hawkins’ future uncertain, the Pats may view the position as a priority in free agency. Having second-year Craig Woodson solidified into a starting role, New England could opt for a veteran presence to anchor their defensive backfield.

One name to watch heading into Day 2 of legal negotiations is Kevin Byard. A three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Byard played under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season with seven interceptions with the Chicago Bears.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) reacts against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not Done at Edge Rusher?

While the signing of Dre’Mont Jones does not prevent the return of linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, it does put it in doubt. Still, the Patriots would be wise to prioritize bringing Chaisson back to New England. Not only has Chiasson helped bolster the Patriots' pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. In addition to his regular-season success, the Pats’ linebacker was arguably at his most impressive during the Patriots' three postseason appearances. Chaisson compiled three sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 10 pressures during the postseason.

If Chaisson does not re-sign in New England, Buffalo Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa is an intriguing option. In addition to his knowledge of the AFC East offenses, Epenesa brings quickness and athleticism to the position. Last season, the Iowa product logged 32 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

