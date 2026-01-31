Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots Backup QB Amid Drake Maye Concerns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito has yet to take a snap in a game for the Pats this season, the 27-year-old prides himself on always being ready, should the need arise.

DeVito joined the Patriots by claiming him off waivers from the New York Giants in August 2025 — adding him to a quarterback room consisting of starter Drake Maye and veteran reserve Joshua Dobbs. In spite of his typical, weekly role as New England’s third-string quarteback, the Livingston, NJ has been a strong contributor both in practice, as well as in the planning room. In fact, DeVito’s preparedness and strong work ethic recently earned him priase from head coach Mike Vrabel.

“He’s shown is a lot,” Vrabel said of DeVito as transcribed by Patriots Media. “I think that's a tough proposition — just coming in at the end of training camp and trying to get acclimated offensively. So, to his credit, he's done a really nice job, works well with guys and receivers. He’s always ready.”

With the exception a handful of snaps taken by backup Josh Dobbs [during times in which the fate of a given had been decided before the closing seconds drained from the clock,] starter Drake Maye has been the team’s iron man this season — starting all 17 regular-season games and three playoff games, to date.

Yet, Patriots Nation was reminded of their MVP-caliber quarterback’s mortality earlier this week when Maye was listed on New England’s injury and practice participation report as ‘questionable’ (illness/shoulder) heading into Super Bowl week. Though neither is expected to keep him from playing in Super Bowl LX, the questions surrounding Maye’s health and the condition of his throwing shoulder produced at least a fleeting thought within the mind of Pats’ fans about their depth chart at the position.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant has both Dobbs and DeVito ready for action at a moment’s notice — with the latter getting greater preparation than most realize — given that any impediment to Maye taking the field would put DeVito in the second spot.

“Ashton [Grant] takes those guys up there and is able to work through our system,” Vrabel advised. “They'll walk through whatever reps that Tommy didn't get to take, or what he normally doesn't get so he can be ready to play. So, I enjoy the time here with Tommy.”

In turn, DeVito remains cognizant of his role and embraces it to the fullest. While most athletes would buckle from the pressure of the uncertainty which comes with being a backup quarterback, DeVito views it as a challenge — hoping one day to showcase the prowess which made him an overnight sensation with the Giants in 2023, when he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

“You know, I was an undrafted guy, third on [New York’s] depth chart, and then all of a sudden, you're in it. You're playing, I'm starting games,” DeVito recently recalled in an exclusive interview with Patriots On SI. “My first start against the Dallas Cowboys, at Dallas … that’s a crazy environment. But, it's about being in that role where, if I'm called to play, that I'm gonna go in there and play and, you know, hit the ground running and not have any hiccups. So pride myself on that.”

Tommy DeVito is Ready for Super Bowl LX in Whichever Capacity He is Needed

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) and quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) takes the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

With just over 24 hours remaining until the Patriots travel to west to the Bay Area, DeVito remains candid in his excitement for what promises to be a thrilling week ahead. Still, Vrabel and his coaching staff have the Pats sharply focused on their ultimate goal — capturing a NFL-record seventh Super Bowl championship with a victory over the Seahawks.

“I think the message this week is clear,” DeVito said with conviction. ‘We are going to the Super Bowl to win the Super Bowl … Leave everything we have on the field, leave no stone unturned, and not take it for granted. You never know when you might get this opportunity again, or have this kind of team around you again, or situation. So going out there and giving everything you have is the only way we know how to approach this game.”

Although Patriots Nation hopes that DeVito’s number will not have to be called into duty against the Seahawks, they may take solace in the fact that their third-string quarterback is approaching the game as if he were taking the call on the Super Bowl’s first snap. In true Patriots’ fashion, he will be ready to “do his job.”

“I want to be that person that can always be counted on,” DeVito declared. ’No matter what role or situation I'm in.”

