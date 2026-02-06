Patriots Captains Could Miss Super Bowl with Injuries

As the New England Patriots put the finishing touches on their preparations for a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the game day status for two of their top defenders remains in question.

Patriots linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry have each been designated as questionable on New England’s final Super Bowl injury report due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively. With the team set to kickoff in just over 48 hours, the team is cautiously optimistic about the playing status of both defenders — as each has made it clear that all measures will be taken to ensure active status. Still, the doubt may still remain until game day.

Despite having yet to earn full participant status in practice in nearly two months, Landry believes himself to be ready for the Patriots’ showdown with the Seattle Seahawaks at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.

“We’ll see how the week goes but yeah, I would anticipate that,” Landry said, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Like Landry, Spillane also appears confident in his playing status for the big game.

"We're recovering, getting better every day," Spillane told reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night. "We're on the right track. We're where we need to be and the goal is to obviously go out there and be dominant."

Landry, Spillane are Key Cogs in the Patriots Defensive Machine

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. The former Tennessee Titan fit the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Combined with his history of playing within Vrabel’s defensive system, it came as little surprise when Landry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Pats this past offseason.

Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He added two tackles against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against the Denver Broncos.

Spillane was listed as a non-participant with an ankle injury. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Broncos game, Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game.

Having signed a three-year, $33 million contract in the offseason, Spillane led the team with 97 tackles in the regular season. He also compiled five passes-defensed, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble. He has also logged 14 total tackles and two pass-breakups, to date, in the playoffs.

Reserve linebacker Jack Gibbens has acted as Spillane’s proxy at linebacker, as well as the defensive on-field communicator. Veteran Anfernee Jennings, rookie Elijah Ponder and inside linebacker Jahlani Tavai have worked together to fill Landry’s void in New England’s defensive front.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much