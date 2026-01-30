Exclusive: Patriots QB Tommy DeVito Reflects on Super Bowl Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just one week after helping the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots in their final preseason game of 2025, quarterback Tommy DeVito found himself making his way north via I-95 to write a new chapter in his gridiron career.

As the calendar nears its turn to February 2026, DeVito is on the verge of achieving his childhood dream. Now a member of the Patriots, the 27-year-old is about to take the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. in Super Bowl LX.

Despite spending his first two NFL seasons playing his home games on the blue side of MetLife Stadium, the Livingston, NJ native seems content while making his home in southern New England. Although DeVito thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Meadowlands, the former New York fan-favorite is excited to be a Patriot. In fact, one might say that New England is exactly where he was meant to be — a point he made clear when recently joining Patriots On SI for a pre-Super Bowl exclusive interview.

“Being with this team from Week 1 to now has been amazing,” DeVito said. “I wasn't able to do OTAs and training camp here, so I didn't get to see everything that went into that … I was kind of just tossed into Week 1, but to see how the team believes in the identity that coach Vrabes has brought about, and believes in themselves … we go into games expecting to win.

“To feel what winning is like, to appreciate it and to enjoy it has truly been special,” he added.

DeVito Leaves Behind his New York State of Mind for Foxborough Flair

Given his standout performance during the Pats' 42-10 loss to the Giants in their aforementioned preseason finale, DeVito clearly showcased his ability to play the quarterback position at a high level in the NFL. In what would be his New York swan song, the Illinois product completed 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, DeVito found himself on the wrong side of a positional logjam, listed behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart on the Giants’ depth chart. As a result, New York cut the popular backup in hopes of re-signing him via the practice squad — a plan revealed by general manager Joe Schoen in the aftermath of his release.

Still, the Pats’ wisely chose to welcome DeVito into the Foxborough “Famiglia” by claiming him at the fourth position along the wire — adding him to a quarterback room consisting of starter Drake Maye and veteran reserve Joshua Dobbs. In spite of his typical role as New England’s third string quarteback, he has been a strong contributor both in practice, as well as in the planning room. Though he may not have been able to predict the type of success enjoyed by the Patriots this season, DeVito began to realize that something special was brewing in southern New England.

“To be able to see Drake’s growth from week one to now has been awesome,” DeVito said with a smile. “Taking care of the football and taking care of his body … that’s most important, especially when you have a quarterback that's playing how he's been playing. To see that growth has been awesome.

“Josh [Dobbs] has been great too,” he continued. “Obviously, he's been on a ton of different teams and been tossed into ton of different situations. We’re [Josh and I] able to relate in that aspect and give Drake tidbits whenever we can without overloading … it’s about us being able to read the room, right, and contributing where we can. But. this is a special group and a special team that I’m thankful to be a part of.”

Who is a Better ‘Consigliere’ Than Josh McDaniels?

After signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. During that rookie season, he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.

Still, DeVito’s ability to utilize his legs, as well as his arm to both make and extend plays provides him the chance to succeed within coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system. Having played under McDaniels’ disciple Brian Daboll as his head coach with the Giants, DeVito remains confident that his strong work ethic has helped him to absorb enough of his OC’s wisdom and counsel to elevate his game when given the chance.

“Everything in the quarterback room falls under Josh,” DeVito said of McDaniels. “He asks for a lot, and his offense asks for a lot. But, as I watched Drake handle that week-in and week-out — and, then start to master it and continue to get better with it each week — that has been really impressive.

“I appreciate Josh,” he appended. “He demands a lot from the offense, a lot from the coaches, a lot from the players, and he holds everybody to a really high standard. I can see why he's had success. If you have the right people in that offense and on the team — those that are willing to do whatever he's asking —it's going to work out. That’s why it continues to work.”

DeVito: “We’re going to the Super Bowl to Win the Super Bowl.”

With just over 48 hours remaining until the Patriots travel to west to the Bay Area, DeVito remained candid in his excitement for what promises to be a thrilling week ahead. Still, Vrabel and his coaching staff have the Pats sharply focused on their ultimate goal — capturing a NFL-record seventh Super Bowl championship with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think the message this week is clear,” DeVito said with conviction. ‘We are going to the Super Bowl to win the Super Bowl. You don't want to be the forgotten team that loses, no one's gonna care about that. They're gonna talk about the team that won. So that's, that's what we're going to do … leave everything we have on the field, leave no stone unturned, and not take it for granted. You never know when you might get this opportunity again, or have this kind of team around you again, or situation. So going out there and giving everything you have is the only way we know how to approach this game.”

For DeVito, It’s All About Family

Ultimately, for DeVito, nothing holds greater importance than family. Though he has seldom called anywhere other than the Garden State home for the majority of his life, he appears content with the strong Italian-American presence and “family-based” culture throughout New England. Due to the proximity of his parents’ home to the Giants' facilities, DeVito elected to live with them during his rookie season. His rise to fame led to several advertising deals including a Super Bowl commercial, allowing him to move out before the 2024 season. Yet, DeVito has remained undaunted by being on his own in Foxborough.

Of course, whenever he may have needed any help navigating the area, few would make a better “consigliere” than his agent — and Massachusetts native — Sean Stellato, or his younger brother Max, who played wide receiver at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.

Nonetheless, should the team success in bringing Lombardi Trophy silver back to Gillette Stadium, both the Patriots and DeVito may never feel the need to “take sides against the family again … ever.”

