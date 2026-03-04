Patriots Have Clearer Path to Add Explosive Colts WR

As the New England Patriots continue to identify the areas of their roster most in need of improvement, they may have been given an unexpected chance to add a top-flight talent to their corps of receivers.

With the Indianapolis Colts choosing to apply their transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, their leading receiver Alec Pierce is on track to become a free agent. In short, the 25-year-old talented pass-catcher will hit the open market, if he and the Colts are unable to reach an agreement on a contract before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period at noon on March 9.

With a clear desire to add an outside threat to their passing game, the Patriots are expected to be among Pierce’s most ardent suitors — and justifiably so.

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick by the Colts (No. 53 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft, Pierce has been one of the Colts’ primary deep-threat offensive weapons. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has compiled 2,934 receiving yards on 157 catches and 17 touchdowns during his for seasons in Indianapolis. Last season, Pierce led the Colts in receiving yards [1,003] while logging 47 catches and six touchdowns. He also led the NFL in yards per reception with 21.3.

Though Pierce’s accomplishments alone are sufficiently impressive, they take on greater significance when considering he put up these numbers with an ever-changing stable of quarterbacks including Jones, Riley Leonard, Joe Flacco, Anthony Richardson, and Phillip Rivers.

Conversely, the Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent this offseason. With several intriguing options expected to be available via both free agency and the upcoming draft, the Patriots could help quarterback Drake Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs.

Enter, Alec Pierce

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It should be noted that New England did produce its first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 in the form of veteran Stefon Diggs and his compilation of 1,013 yards. Still, the majority of his production stemmed from his time aligning in the slot. The Pats still lack a dedicated presence on the outside capable of separating in key moments. Pierce’s speed and stride ensure that he is at his best on the outside. Considering Maye’s prowess as a deep-ball passer, a union with the 6-3, 211-pound receiver could be exactly that for which the Pats have been clamoring.

Still, it should be noted that Pierce’s services will not come cheap. Should he hit free agency, Pierce’s contract valuation [per OverTheCap] is expected to carry an annual average of $18.6 million. Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England’s 2026 salary cap space number after accounting for the release of the official 2026 League Cap number ($301.2 million) to be $41,293,841.

Although it may be early to project the particulars of such a deal, the Patriots will be forced to deal with Diggs’ contract situation before making a formal offer to Pierce. Per recent reports, the Pats are willing to give the two-time All Pro an incentive-laden deal that allows the veteran to earn back the money – if he produces. However, he must restructure his contract to lower the cap hit if he wishes to remain in New England.

Throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, Diggs was one of the Patriots’ most productive pass-catchers, producing the aforementioned 1,013 yards on 85 catches and four touchdowns in 17 games this year — while adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and one score in the postseason.

Though he signed a three-year deal with New England last March, Diggs’ $20.6 million base salary in 2026 is not fully guaranteed. If New England cuts the 32-year-old before June 1, they would save $16.8 million, per Over The Cap. If they designate Diggs as a post-June 1 release, they would save $20.8 million in cap space by spreading a $9.7 million deal cap hit across both 2026 and 2027.

Despite the logistic, on-field opportunity to pair Diggs with Pierce does exist, the financials make it a highly-unlikely scenario. Still, the Pats chance to give Maye an X-receiver who has yet to reach his prime may be too enticing to ignore.

With the league’s free agency tampering period fast approaching, the answer to many of the Pats’ personnel questions will be provided in short order.

