There’s a Chance Patriots Employ Both A.J Brown, Stefon Diggs

As the New England Patriots continue to keep a close eye on several pro hopefuls at the NFL Scouting Combine, they may be nearing a resolution regarding the future of receiver Stefon Diggs.

In fact, their outlook for 2026 and beyond may involve Diggs sharing a portion of the Gillette Stadium locker room with three-time All-Pro wideout and current Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown.

New England, per a recent report from MassLive's Mark Daniels, intends to make a decision on Diggs’ fate in a Patriots uniform prior to the start of the league year on March 11.

Despite the veteran providing the Patriots with their first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman hit the mark in 2019, the club stands to inherit quite the financial incentive for parting ways with the soon-to-be 33-year-old wideout. As a result, the Pats have been linked to trade rumors surrounding Brown — whose skill set and productivity would more than adequately replace Diggs’ place in their offense.

No matter how improbable the scenario may seem, the report indicates that a potential path exists for both Diggs and Brown suiting up in Patriot Blue this season.

“There’s a scenario where the Patriots could have both receivers on the roster. In the event Diggs is willing to restructure his contract, the team sees an avenue to pair him with Brown,” Daniels wrote.

Interest in Brown’s services is expected to be high, and for good reason. The three-time All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. The Super Bowl LIX champion finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Given his impressive on-field resume, Brown has built a deserved reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers.

In that regard, Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman recently indicated that his team would evaluate Brown’s market value in the coming days — even though he appears less than enamored with the thought of parting with his team’s most potent offensive weapon. Should the differences between both Brown and the Eagles become irreconcilable, the receiver’s services are expected to fetch an obscene asking price.

While Brown has yet to officially request a trade, the speculation to identify his preferred destination has already begun. Should Brown be given the choice, however, the Patriots could top his list. In addition to growing up a Patriots fan, Brown also played under head coach Mike Vrabel for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

From a financial standpoint, Brown’s contract demands would be within the team’s affordability. Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England’s 2026 salary cap space number after accounting for the release of the official 2026 League Cap number ($301.2 million) is $41,293,841.

Although it may be early to project the particulars of such a deal, Brown is almost certain to command high-level draft capital — meaning New England could be expected to include their first-round selection in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft with any potential deal. In addition to the Pats’ top pick, Philadelphia would likely ask for either one or two additional picks, along with a bona fide NFL talent as the starting point for any negotiations.

New Deal for Diggs?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Diggs, he must restructure his contract to lower the cap hit if he wishes to remain in New England. Per MassLive’s report, the Pats are “willing to give him an incentive-laden deal that allows the veteran to earn back the money – if he produces.”

Throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, Diggs was one of the Patriots’ most productive pass-catchers, producing 1,013 yards on 85 catches and four touchdowns in 17 games this year — while adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and one score in the postseason.

Though he signed a three-year deal with New England last March, Diggs’ $20.6 million base salary in 2026 is not fully guaranteed. If New England cuts the 32-year-old before June 1, they would save $16.8 million, per Over The Cap. If they designate Diggs as a post-June 1 release, they would save $20.8 million in cap space by spreading a $9.7 million deal cap hit across both 2026 and 2027.

When taking Diggs’ salary implications, along with his impending legal issues under account, it is possible that New England may consider moving on from the talented wideout — especially if they are able to successfully pry Brown away from Philadelphia. Still, the club might be best-suited by employing both prolific wideouts — provided Brown’s price allows the Pats to operate comfortably, and Diggs agrees to a reworked contract.

A Patriots On SI source recently confirmed that the latter scenario may not be palatable to the four-time Pro Bowler, given his 2025 production.

Perhaps factoring most prominently in Diggs’ favor is the current working relationship he enjoys with quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats’ second-team All-Pro targeted the veteran receiver more than any other pass catcher this season. Accordingly, he would prefer to see Diggs remain in the Foxborough fold for the foreseeable future.

”He can still be a big-time player in this league, and he showcased that,” Maye said. “He's got a lot of juice left in the tank, and he told me the other day he's got a chance to really work on his craft in the offseason.

“He really didn't have a chance last offseason coming from an injury, so he's got a chance to get back and working and just trying get whatever's left in his body. I know there's some left, and I'm looking forward to getting a chance to hopefully throw him some more passes and watch [No.] 8 go.”

Of course, pairing No. 8 with Brown’s No. 11 (the number he currently wears as an Eagle) may just be an offer both Maye and the Patriots cannot refuse — assuming the price is right.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!