Patriots' Drake Maye Throws Two TDs in First Half Against Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the snow falling throughout the region, as well as a spot in the AFC Championship on the line, a sense of nostalgia surrounds the New England Patriots as they host the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

The Patriots and the Texans are locked in a defensive slugfest in the last game to be played at Gillette Stadium this season. Whichever team earns the victory will travel west to the Rocky Mountains for a showdown with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 10-of-19 for 117 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, as well as two carries for 12 yards on the ground. Conversely, Texans QB C.J. Stroud has thrown for 124 yards on 10-of-26 attempts with one touchdown and four interceptions.

In that vein, here are the highlights from a first half in which the Pats hold a 21-10 lead, with the Texans set to possess the ball first to begin the second half.

First Quarter: Patriots Strike First

Following a pair of defensive stands on each of the team’s first possessions, respectively, the Patriots struck first in this Divisional Round matchup. Maye led the Pats on a six-play, 66-yard drive, highlighted by a 20-yard run from veteran back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Pats’ starter also found receiver Stefon Diggs on a short-middle completion for a 13-yard gain. Maye capped the drive with a 28-yard strike to receiver DeMario Douglas. New England won its battles by reading the movements of an aggressive Houston secondary — especially safety Calen Bullock, who seemingly lost a step on Douglas during his touchdown route. Accordingly, New England took an early 7-0 lead.

The Texans appeared poised to tie the game on the ensuing drive, with Stroud leading his team nearly 65 yards on just eight plays — highlighted by a 42-yard completion to tight end Dalton Schultz. However, on 3rd-and-GOAL from the New England 1-yard line, a sciring rush from running back Woody Marks was nullified after Houston was called for an illegal shift penalty. After Stroud’s attempt to find Marks ended short of the end zone, Texans’ kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 25-yard field goal to cut New England’s lead to 7-3.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium.

Second Quarter: Texans Strike Back, Patriots Show No Mercy

As the first quarter came to an end, the Patriots provided the Texans with an opportunity to avenge their aforementioned score being overturned, as well as an interception of Stroud by cornerback Carlton Davis. Houston defensive tackle Tommy Togiai forced Maye into a fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair at the New England 27-yard line. Stroud then led the Texans on a six-play, 27-yard drive — culminating in a 10-yard touchdown strike from Stroud to receiver Christian Kirk. As a result, Houston took its first lead of the day at 10-7.

New England would not take long to respond, as their defense would add six to the home team’s point total on the ensuing drive. As Stroud attempted a pass to the short-middle intended for receiver Xavier Hutchinson, pressure from linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson forced an interception by cornerback Marcus Jones. The Pats’ All-Pro took Stroud’s errant pass 26-yards in the Patriots’ direction for the pick six, giving New England a 14-10 lead.

Despite being unable to capitalize on an interception by safety Craig Woodson — Stroud’s third of the afternoon — the Patriots really embraced their inner Cobra Kai by showing “No Mercy” in the closing moments of the second quarter. Maye led the Pats on a five-play, 56-yard drive — highlighted by 25-yard and 18-yard receptions from receiver Kayshon Boutte. The UNC Product eventually found Diggs in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown, giving the Pats a 21-10 lead.

Houston had a pair of chances to add points before the close of the first half. Yet, an interception from Davis [his second of the day] and a failed third-down conversion kept the game’s score at 21-10 heading into halftime.

