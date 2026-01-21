Patriots CB Limited in First Practice for Broncos Game

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots begin their on-field preparations for their conference championship showdown with the Denver Broncos, they received encouraging news surrounding the health of a key starter within their defensive backfield.

Despite suffering a head injury in the second half of the Pats 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, cornerback Carlton Davis III was present at the team’s first practice. Davis was a limited participant in the session held within the confines of the WIN Waste Management Field House, wearing a red, no-contact jersey.

In order for Davis to return to in-game action for this weekend’s AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High, he must be removed from league’s concussion protocol. Clearing the protocol is a step-by-step plan — starting with rest and light aerobic activity, while gradually increasing intensity and adding sport-specific drills. All the while, the player is monitored for symptom recurrence. Final clearance requires a healthcare provider's approval after being symptom-free and passing functional tests. The key is a gradual progression, ensuring no symptoms return at one level before advancing, with a medical professional overseeing the process.

Davis is coming off of arguably his best game of both the regular-season and the playoffs, to date. The Auburn product finished the contest with four tackles, four passes-defensed and two interceptions on Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Carlton Davis Brings Toughness, Tenacity to Patriots Defensive Backfield

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second quarter against Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Davis joined the Patriots by signing a three-year, $54 million free agent contract this offseason. At 6’1” 206-pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. This season, he compiled 69 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 10 passes-defensed and one quarterback hit.

With the Broncos featuring some sizable pass catchers — including receivers Corurtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and former Patriot Lil’Jordan Humphrey, as well as tight end Evan Engram — Davis’ strength and tenacity will be needed within New England’s secondary.

In addition to Gonzalez and Davis, the Patriots feature slot corner Marcus Jones, along with reserves Charles Woods, Alex Austin and Kobee Minor on their depth chart. New England also employs cornerback Miles Battle on their practice squad, who would be available for roster elevation, in the event Davis is unable to play against the Broncos.

