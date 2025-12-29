Patriots Receive Alarming Update on Mack Hollins Injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots continue to savor their 42-10 Week 17 victory over the New York Jets — not to mention clinching their first AFC East division title since the conclusion of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Era — a fan-favorite receiver may face the remainder of the Pats’ exciting run from the sidelines.

Veteran Mack Hollins, who was recently placed on injured reserve due to an abdominal injury, is facing an uncertain future on the gridiron in 2025, per head coach Mike Vrabel. Per league IR regulations, he will be forced to sit out the remaining game on the Pats’ regular-season schedule, as well two potential playoff games. He already missed the Pats’s Week 17 win over teh Jets, though he did travel with the team and was present to provide moral support to the club.

“We won’t be able to see him for another three weeks, so at that point in time, then we would make a decision, and I hope that’s one that we could make,” Vrabel said. “But right now, I don’t think I can predict anything.”

Hollins had been listed on the Pats’ injury report throughout the week due to an abdomen injury. Yet, little else was made public about his health setback until he was declared out for New England’s upcoming Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. The 32-year-old did not have an injury designation during the Pats’ Week 16 matchup in Baltimore.

Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has not only become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders.

Mack Hollins is a Tough Act to Follow

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength will be difficult to replicate within the Patriots lineup. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

With Hollins and Kayshon Boutte (concussion) out for the Pats’ Week 17 tilt against New York, rookies Efton Chism and Kyle Williams took greater part in the team’s passing game. Chism caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Williams reeled in three passes for 20 yards. The rookies are once again expected to play prominent roles agasint the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, is the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic — a trait which has already endeared him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — has helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to be missed throughout New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond.

