Patriots' Mike Vrabel Addresses Stefon Diggs Charges

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Gillette Stadium, the specter of legal woes for two star players continue to cast a darkening cloud over what has been an exciting season.

Less than 72 hours removed from securing their first AFC East division title since 2019, criminal charges against both Pats’ receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore — albeit for separate and unrelated incidents — have been made public. Amid the shockwaves the news has spread throughout Patriots Nation, head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media to acknowledge the sensitive situation surrounding both Barmore and Diggs, about whom he was specifically asked.

"We always want to gather more information on these issues, but we've been aware of these allegations,” Vrabel told a robust media contingent at Gillette Stadium. “Yesterday and today wasn't the first we heard about them and we have tried to do everything in accordance with the league policy."

The news of Diggs‘ charges was first reported on Dec 30. At that time, court documents revealed that the 31-year-old wideout was facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that took place on Dec. 2. Diggs is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

Wile Vrabel undoubtedly wishes that his team’s Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins would be is sole topic of this particular conversation with the media, he was careful to reiterate the confidence and support he has in his players — including the prolific, yet sometimes problematic Diggs.

“I would say not disappointing at all,” Vrabel said when asked if these recent developments caused him dismay. “I think that these are allegations … It’s things that we have to handle. And every day that there’s distractions, some are smaller than others. And I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins, and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel high-five prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Though Vrabel had yet to individually address either player’s situation, he was specifically asked about Diggs, who previously found himself in the crosshairs of controversy earlier this year. The Maryland product was captured on camera talking with several women at a Memorial Day weekend yacht party in Miami, Florida — reportedly thrown by his girlfriend, hip-hop artist Cardi B. The video shows an overtly flirtatious Diggs chatting with several women, before handing one of them a small resealable bag with unknown contents.

Understandably, the Patriots were made aware of the footage, causing Vrabel to address the issue in early June.

“The message will be the same for all our players: We’re trying to make great decisions … on and off the field,” Vrabel said at the time.

Patriots Must Move Forward, Make ‘Great Decisions’ On and Off the Field

Just seven months later, Vrabel is once again stressing the importance of “great decisions,” while making sure that his players remain engaged and supported by the team. In fact, the franchise’s official statement on Diggs notably mentioned “support” in relation to the wideout’s recent struggles. In turn, Vrabel offered a bit of clarity on the issue.

“It means that everybody that we care about and that we have been close to for a while — means that we support, and we do,,” Vrabel said. “We understand that there’s allegations, but we also want to support each and every player, and each and every coach, and each and every staff member.”

This week, the Patriots have the chance to secure a first-round playoff bye with a win in Week 18 over the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale — provided it is coupled with a Denver Broncos loss. Diggs has played a significant role in the Pats’ success this season. In 17 games played, Diggs has compiled 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns.

On the season, the two-time All-Pro leads New England’s receivers with 32 catches for 387 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

Despite being scheduled to address the media prior to the team’s New Years’ Eve pratice, Diggs was not made avaibale due to his impending legal issues. His status for Week 18 and the postseason remains unclear, at this time, though Vrabel made it clear that he has not “heard anything” about either Diggs or Barmore that would prevent them from playing against Miami in Week 18.

