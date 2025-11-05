Patriots Could Lose Executive To Dolphins' GM Search
One year into his tenure with the New England Patriots and the name of one person of the team's front office is already being tossed around for a league-wide promotion.
Ryan Cowden — New England's vice president of player personnel — was recently named by Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic as a possible candidate for the Miami Dolphins' vacant general manager position. The AFC East rivals recently parted way with longtime GM Chris Grier (who used to be a scout for the Patriots in the 1990s) and is now turning the page to what will likely be an offseason hiring cycle.
Are The Miami Dolphins Preparing To Hire A Patriots Exec?
"Cowden, who has served as an interim general manager in Tennessee while also undergoing multiple GM interviews over the last eight seasons, has an extensive scouting and personnel executive background with the Panthers (2001-14), Titans (2016-22) and Giants (executive advisor, 2023-24)," Rodrigue wrote. "Cowden, Patriots executive VP of personnel Eliot Wolf and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel have rebuilt the flailing Patriots into a 7-2 team in less than one season together."
The addition of Cowden flew under the radar for the Patriots this past offseason, but the longtime collaborater with Vrabel has helped bring back the winning culture of New England in his first season in the front office.
"I obviously had some connections with the coaching staff when I came in; a lot of great guys there, and I've known Eliot for a long time over our careers," Cowden told reporters in April. "For me, it's just trying to come in and find a way that I can add any value to the organization. Be a resource. Continue to learn myself. And also try to help us get back to where this organization needs to get."
In his first year in his role, Cowden has helped reclaim the winning ways that New England was so used to for two decades. A free agency spending spree — highlighted by Milton Williams, Stefon Diggs and Harold Landry — helped bring in veteran leadership to an already-young team. Hitting on draft picks, including starting left tackle Will Campbell and safety Craig Woodson, have also helped improve the Patriots from a year prior.
For the Dolphins, a potential rebuild is on the horizon. The team recently traded away edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, and a lingering injury for wide receiver Tyreek Hill puts question marks over his future. Should Cowden take the job, he'd be lined up with a number of problems that he'd be required to fix.
Of course, for the Patriots, they'd hope not to lose Cowden.
"We have to be really intentional about moves we make because any move we make sends a message to the rest of the football team," Cowden said in August. "How can we go get wins on Sunday? That's what we all want to do. So it's just a constant process that involves a lot of layers."
