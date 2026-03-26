Patriots Draft Profile: Lander Barton Can Provide Versatility

New England Patriots executive vice president Eliot Wolf told reporters at the NFL Combine that the team was looking to add an off-ball linebacker to the roster through the draft. Changes at that position, with Jahlani Tavai being released and Jack Gibbens signing with the Arizona Cardinals, it puts a greater emphasis on the need for one.

One potential draft prospect that the team can grab in the later rounds is Utah's Lander Barton. The younger of brother of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody, the 6-foot-5 linebacker can help bring athleticism to the defense and some versatility on the offensive side of the ball.

The 22-year-old Barton shined with the Utes this past season. In 13 games this season, Barton had 55 tackles, 3.5 of those for loss, and 1.5 sacks. The fluid defender also moonlighted on offense as a tight end, grabbing six balls for 44 yards and a touchdown. Barton told reporters at the NFL Combine that he'd be open to playing tight end at the next level if teams asked him to, something that's sure to make Patriots head coach (and former linebacker-turned-goal line tight end) Mike Vrabel smile.

Barton ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at Utah's Pro Day, and he also clocked in at 4.40 on the shuttle. He's quick enough to move with the ball in his hands, evident by the way he can score on defense after interceptions. His length helps him be rangy in his coverage and is great at bringing down ball carriers.

Where Barton Can Improve:

Where he struggles though is in run support. The Patriots got gashed by Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX because the team struggled to engage and clog any potential running lanes. Having Barton learn from Robert Spillane -- one of the team's best tacklers -- can help the development on the young prospect.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah linebacker Lander Barton (LB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barton is projected to be a day three pick, likely hearing his name called in the fifth or sixth round. The Patriots have 11 draft picks heading into April and have the flexibility to move up and down the board. Bringing in Barton can help shore up depth issues at the inside linebacker position should he be available to them.

He'll likely be used as a rotational player on defense in New England, and could potentially see snaps on the other side of the ball during the summer as well. His rookie season would be plenty of special teams reps as he gets adjusted to the NFL level.

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