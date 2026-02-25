Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Opens Up About A.J. Brown Relationship

INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, time to light the ever-lasting candle that is the New England Patriots and their connection to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

When speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about his relationship with Brown, who he coached in Tennessee for five seasons. Though he hadn't coached him since 2022, he still keeps in contact with the superstar.

"I think, the relationship with players, and specifically asked about AJ, has meant a lot," Vrabel said at the podium. "I've watched him grow. I've watched him mature. I'm proud of him, proud of the, you know, the father that he is. I'm proud of the husband. And that has nothing to do with where he plays or where he played. So those are the things that are important."

The connection between Brown and Vrabel always seems to ignite around this time. Brown, an outspoken Patriots and Tom Brady fan growing up, told people he cried on draft night when the Patriots didn't select him out of Ole Miss in 2019. He posted pictures of a signed Julian Edelman jersey he received last offseason, and even hopped on the Patriots Hall of Famer's podcast with Rob Gronkowski.

It's not a full-blown secret that Vrabel and Brown have chemistry together, it's just about whether a move will be made to add him to New England's roster.

AJ Brown To New England Isn't Dead Yet

"We reach out, text each other during the things that happen good to each other, and sometimes things don't go so well for for the people that you're close with, and you text those as well," Vrabel said about their relationship. "So it's been a two way street of support and reminders of what got us to where we are here today."

When Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown's trade availability, and what it might take to move off one of the team's top two wideouts, he didn't officially shut that door. Instead, he gave the typical answer about trying to improve your roster in any way possible.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I think that at the end of the day, you know there's a lot of conversations in the offseason about players on your team on other teams," Roseman said. "You know that's really the job, that's the fun part about the offseason is the opportunities to improve your team, the opportunities to make trades, but at the end of the day, we're trying to get better, and it's hard to do that if you're just subtracting great players."

Roseman reiterated the fact that he'll do whatever it takes to further the team's success, but a trade to New England could be the most realistic outcome. Depending on Stefon Diggs' status on the roster come 2026 — "I think that there are probably some things that go into - making decisions, again, we want our players to make great decisions" — adding the 28-year-old Brown could do wonders for the development of Drake Maye at the quarterback position.

But there's always the price tag and buyer's beware that comes with bringing in a big name that's coming off a relatively subpar season. Brown didn't look the same like he had in the past, yet he still surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. He ended the season fast, but complaints about how he was used in the Eagles' offense lingered throughout the year.

Will the Patriots decide to pounce? What will the cost be? Is it even worth it, considering the Patriots still have a few other holes to plug up if they want to try and get to the Super Bowl (edge rusher, backup tight end, potentially left guard)?

"I think there's always time to be aggressive, but not reckless," Vrabel said. "We certainly understand what premium quarterbacks cost in this league and where they get to and what they should be compensated. So we'll do our best to build and continue to build a roster worthy of competing for a championship."

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after his touchdown in the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. An54804 | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When sitting down with local reporters following his scheduled podium appearance, Vrabel was once again questioned about the Brown relationship. He didn't fully close the door, but mentioned the fact that a lot can go into what consists of a "wide receiver one."

The Patriots still have Diggs contractually on the roster for two more seasons, while young players like Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams (who Vrabel complimented to reporters) and Efton Chism on the team. The need for a wide receiver isn't as drastic as some may say, but it's always been something to monitor.

"We want to have a plan, and we want to bring in really talented players that we have a vision for, that we also believe in the type of character that they have as we build this team and improve on what we did this year," Vrabel said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!