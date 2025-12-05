Patriots' Drake Maye Joins Legendary Company With Latest Milestone

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has joined elite company with his excellent play in the Pats' week 13 win over the New York Giants. Completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 282 yards, Maye earned a 126.0 QB rating, passing Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford for the best rating of the week.

With this game, Maye joins legendary quarterback Dan Marino as the only two QBs since 1950 to boast an 80+ quarterback rating in 10 straight wins under 24 years old. While the statistic may seem arbitrary, it puts the excellent run Maye and the Patriots have been on in perspective.

Marino is widely considered to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, despite never winning a Super Bowl. He spent 17 seasons from 1983 to 1999 as quarterback of the Patriots' divison rival, the Miami Dolphins. To this day, he holds the NFL record for most seasons leading the league in pass attempts (5 seasons), lowest sack percentage (10 seasons) and consecutive seasons leading the league in lowest sack percentage (7).

121299 Dolphins qb Dan Marino eyes Stanley Prichett for a short pass against the Jets during the 1999 season. Staff photo by Allen Eyestone | Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the season Marino accomplished the same feat as Maye, he was voted MVP and held the record for the youngest NFL MVP ever (that record was later broken by Lamar Jackson in 2019). Maye has firmly cemented himself as an MVP contender, both in the minds of fans and analysts. Should he win the award, he'd become just the second Patriot ever to do so, after legendary quarterback and three-time MVP Tom Brady.

Drake Maye for MVP?

The race for NFL MVP is growing tighter and tighter between Maye and Stafford. FanDuel currently has Maye at the top (+100) with Stafford very, very close behind (+105). The next contender, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, is far behind the first two

While the MVP chants just keep getting louder, the young quarterback keeps focused on his team and the games ahead. Though the Patriots have a bye in Week 14, they're still slated to take on some heavy hitters in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, as well as two more favorable matchups against the Dolphins and New York Jets.

From there, the Pats will look to the playoffs. They currently sit at the top of the AFC with an 11-2 record, and could end up with a first round bye. Either way, fans and analysts can expect more excellent play out of Maye and more thunderous MVP chants at Gilette and across the league.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!