Patriots LB Not Losing Focus During Bye Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss has played a pivotal role in helping his team return to the top of the standings.

Through 13 games of the season, Ellis has appeared in 11 games [making nine starts] while compiling 68 total tackles, three quarterback hits, three pressures, two pass-breakups and one forced fumble. In fact, it is hard to imagine the Patriots defense without the hard-hitting defender in the lineup.

Elliss, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $13.51 million with the Pats in March, nearly left the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts this offseason. The 26-year-old had previously reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders on a restricted free agent offer sheet of the same amount shortly after the start of free agency. Yet, New England believed that Elliss was worth the increased financial investment, choosing to match the Raiders offer.

Fortunately for all parties involved, Elliss remained in New England. As a result, he is about to enjoy a much-needed bye week, knowing that his team’s 11-2 record currently has them in possession of the top spot in the conference, as well as a 2.5-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for supremacy in the AFC East. While the break is certainly well-deserved, Elliss knows that he and his teammates need to keep their level of faith as high as possible.

“Yeah, you know, it is good. It is a good opportunity to be able to reflect, reflect on this game, reflect on the season so far, while being able to rest our bodies,” Ellis recently told reporters. “So, it is a good feeling to be able to get here. All the guys in the locker room, this is a unit that we play hard for, that we will lay our lives on the line for one another, and that is what we try to do. Kudos to them, first and foremost, and thank the Lord, my God, that we were able to get to this point.”

Christian Elliss is Keeping His Eyes on the Prize

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, Elliss‘ 6-foot-2, 231-pound frame projects as a strong fit within head coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with coordinator Terrell Williams and de facto play-caller Zack Kuhr, Vrabel has been implementing a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes smaller and more athletic linebackers such as Elliss.

Unsurprisingly, the four-year veteran brought that hard-hitting aggression to New England’s Week 13 33-15 victory over the New York Giants.

Elliss was one of the Pats’ standout defensive performers against New York, logging a team-high 11 total tackles and one pass breakup. His performance helped set both the tone and the pace for a combative style of defense throughout the night. Despite earning his share of controversy for two particularly hard hits — one on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and the other on returner Gunner Olszewski — Elliss remains confident in his team’s ability to remain focused on what Patriots Nation hopes will be a lengthy playoff run.

”It’s setting the tone and tempo … How we want to play, who we want to be,” Elliss said of his team’s source of motivation. “I would also say that it’s the guys in the locker room. It is easy to come to work here. It is easy to come to work and work with the guys in there. We love doing it. I love doing it, and it just makes a lot of things easier. It is not like that everywhere.”

