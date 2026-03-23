Six QB Options for Patriots to Consider After Josh Dobbs Release

The New England Patriots quarterback room is down to two tenants.

With second-team All Pro Drake Maye cemented in place as New England’s starter, the reserve role will now apparently fall upon Tommy DeVito, with the Pats’ release of veteran Josh Dobbs. After failing to find a trade partner, the Patriots will save $3.7 million in cap space and marks $1.05 million left in dead cap, according to Over The Cap. As a result, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan reports the Patriots 2026 salary cap space number at $35,446,651.

Although keeping DeVito in the Foxborough fold has been met with largely positive reactions, some have speculated whether the financial value of his recent extension was an indication of the team’s plans to install him as their “QB2,” thus supplanting Dobbs. The 31-year-old had one year remaining on the free agent deal he signed last offseason. Dobbs was scheduled to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026, with a $4.75 million salary cap charge. He appeared in just four games last season, completing seven passes for 65 yards.

As a restricted free agent, the Patriots could have tendered DeVito an offer at either the right of first refusal ($3.52 million), second-round level ($5.7 million) or first-round level ($8 million). Instead, the sides worked out the two-year deal, with DeVito forgoing the chance to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The base value of DeVito's two-year deal with the Patriots is expected to be $4.4 million — a seemingly overt signal that the 27-year-old is being considered for a larger role in 2026.

Despite being relegated to emergency third-quarterback duty in 2025, DeVito is capable of being a high-level reserve, or spot starter. After signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. During that rookie season, he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.

Despite DeVito’s promise, New England will remain in the market for additional arms heading into offseason workouts. In that regard, here are a few names on which to keep a sharp eye within the coming weeks.

Free Agent Options:

Jimmy Garoppolo

While the thought of taking the third slot on the team’s depth chart may not have been initially palatable to the veteran quarterback, Garoppolo may find New England as a suitable destination in 2026. He is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Eastern Illinois product appeared in three regular-season games last season, in mostly kneel-down formations at game’s end. At 34, the former New England fan-favorite may be worth the consideration as a veteran mentor to both Maye and DeVito.

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) speaks to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Cooper Rush

Rush was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month, after a disappointing 2025 season where he served as Lamar Jackson's backup. The 32-year-old appeared in four games, tossing four interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Still, it is important to remember that Rush just over two years removed from serving as the primary backup to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. During his time with the Cowboys, Rush performed at a high-level as a starter, in place of the often-injured Prescott. On that basis, Rush may be willing to sign an inexpensive deal to rehabilitate his image under McDaniels in New England as its third option.

Will Grier

Comfortable in his role as a depth quarterback, Grier would bring a veteran presence to the Pats’ quarterback room. Originally selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, Grier also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and two stints with the Dallas Cowboys. Grier is also a former Patriots’ practice-squadder, aligning with the scout team for two months during the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old was considered a valuable asset in helping the Patriots' first-team defense prepare for their opponents each week — receiving "increased looks" with the second and third-team offense behind then starter Mac Jones.

NFL Draft Prospects:

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Though he may be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 target for quarterback-needy teams, Altmyer possesses the type of skill set which could bring him success in New England. After transferring to Illinois from Ole Miss in 2023, Altmyer became the starter in his first year with the program. He finished last season 2025 with 3,007 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Not only can Altmyer navigate efficiently form the pocket, but he is more-than-capable of making plays happen outside of it. While his over-zealous style can get him into trouble, McDaniels’ tutelage can help break the recklessness from his gunslinger approach.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois throws during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Robertson finished his college career with back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons, with 3,681 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025. At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he routinely wins his battles by attacking defenses vertically with his notable arm strength. Still, he has been known to struggle with accuracy when pressured before he can set his base. McDaniels' tutelage, as well as the example set by Maye, could help him focus on his strengths while distributing the ball to the next available receiver.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King possesses both the elite speed and deep-ball prowess to make him an intriguing enough prospect who may not be available late into Day 3. The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder has the ability to test defenses both vertically and horizontally.

In 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, he completed 252 passes for 2,951 yards and 14 touchdowns — while rushing for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. Yet, King has struggled to climb in pre-draft projections due to his slender build and questionable decision-making under pressure. Under McDaniels, King could use the time as either the club’s third option or scout teamer to develop the physical and mental skills to be a highly-productive NFL quarterback.

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