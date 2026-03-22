5 Remaining Free Agents Who Could Make an Impact for Patriots

While their improbable run to the NFL’s grandest stage put them back in the NFL spotlight, the New England Patriots are determined to ensure that a strong offseason of roster-building keeps them among the league’s elite teams.

The 2025 Patriots defied the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. They improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. Playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football for much of the season into the playoffs, the Patriots are poised to continue their success into next season and beyond.

Notwithstanding the nine high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still within sound fiscal shape to address several positions of need as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team has around $33.3 million in available funds with which to fulfill their desires. In fact, their available cap space places them within the ten best-positioned teams in that category.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend both their division and conference titles. To do so, they may wish to first dedicate their efforts to securing a well-rounded free agent class.

Keenan Allen, WR

While his best days may be behind him, Allen is still capable of adding notable value to an NFL offense — especially one which operates in the style of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. When healthy, Allen is still an above average pass-catcher, as well as one of the most accomplished route-runners in the league. Though he has taken a statistical drop in recent seasons, the 33-year-old still has 334 receptions, 3,602 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns to his name since turning 30. Projected to be in the market for a contract worth $3-4 million annually, New England could greatly benefit from an experienced receiver such as Allen — who can still win his battles both on the perimeter and in the slot.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) enters the field before the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Njoku, TE

While the Patriots have solidified their run blocking from the tight end position by signing former Miami Dolphins veteran Julian Hill, the Pats could still use some pass-catching prowess within the depth chart. With his 6-foot-4, 246-pound frame and athleticism, Njoku is a seam stretcher who can create isolation matchups in the low red zone. While health concerns will continue to surround him [having missed 11 games in the past two seasons due to injury] Njokuwas solid when healthy. Last season, Njoku played in 12 games, catching 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

Cameron Jordan, EDGE/DE

In spite of his 36 years of age, Jordan proved he is still elite with a solid performance for the New Orlanes Saints last season. He logged 10.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, and 15 tackles for loss. Jordan’s skill set allows him the chance to be successful within coach Mike Vrabel’s 3-4 base defense. His current market places him within the $6-7 million annual range — a price that is within New England’s range. Although several pundits expect the Pats to prominently address the position via the upcoming NFL Draft, signing a veteran such as Jordan should remain a priority for New England as the start of the season approaches.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Taylor Rapp, S

Though injury limited him to only six games and 26 total tackles for the Buffalo Bills last season, Rapp‘s versatility could make him an intruguing addition. He was the Los Angeles Rams’ second-round draft choice (61 overall) in 2019. Since then, the 28-year old has filled various roles within both the Rams and Bills’ secondaries. Despite being used primarily as a box safety in the early stages of his Rams’ tenure, Rapp has aligned as a free safety for over 1000 snaps since 2020. Should his injury history limit his asking price, New England could find Rapp to be worth a short-term deal.

Cam Robinson, OT

One of the more intriguing options at a key position of need for New England is former Cleveland Browns lineman Cam Robinson. The veteran tackle brings both size and experience as a capable left tackle. At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Robinson possesses the size, as well as the ability to engulf pass rushers. For a player of his Mass, he is also remarkably agile, with the foot speed to change directions during a play. Robinson’s 92.1% pass block win rate in 2025 was a career best — and would be an ideal fit for the Patriots’ positional need.

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