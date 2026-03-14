Patriots Exec Gives Update on Potential Maxx Crosby Trade

A recent ESPN report mentioned that Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, didn't want to deal star edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the New England Patriots. Instead, Crosby was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks before a medical red flag negated the trade.

Speaking to reporters at Gillette Stadium this week, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf refuted the reporting, saying that the Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback didn't have an impact on the team's ability to trade for Crosby.

"I’d be surprised if that was true," Wolf said. "I have a really good relationship with John Spytek, the Raiders general manager. We speak about a variety of things, and that’s never been a thing."

Crosby, an avid admirer of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, was on the trade block for quite some time in the offseason. The Patriots, in need of pass rushers off the edge, would have been a perfect fit for Crosby, who's turned into a premium edge rusher since being drafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2019.

Despite being a fit, were the Patriots even interested in parting ways with a hefty amount of draft picks to add Crosby?

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"We make a lot of exploratory calls, and I'll just leave it at that," Wolf said about the team looking into Crosby's availability.

Will New England Trade For Crosby?

But with Crosby back with the Raiders -- and back on his $35 million cap hit contract with the team -- does that give the Patriots more of a hope they'd be able to swing a trade?

"I'd have to talk to (director of football research) Richard Miller about our [salary cap] numbers right now," Wolf laughed. "Again, we'll look into any player that we think can help us."

Currently, the Patriots have Harold Landry, Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson and Jesse Luketa coming off the edge. There's a dire need to upgrade, something the team will certainly pursue during next month's draft. Until then, Crosby remains a Raider.

Wolf was also asked about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who's been linked to New England for months via trade. Just like his answer with Crosby, the door wasn't officially closed on a deal.

"We'll explore anything that we think can help the team," Wolf said. "I think the only real deadlines you have are, sort of maybe salary cap related. If for instance - did we spend money in free agency that would take us out of something else? But, I wouldn't say that there's a deadline on trying to improve the team."

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