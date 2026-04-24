Patriots 2026 Draft: Live Updates, Pick-By-Pick Reactions, Instant Analysis

The New England Patriots, fresh off their trip to the Super Bowl, are back in the swing of things. Stockpiled with 11 draft picks and the willingness to move up and down the board with ease, the defending AFC champions have plenty of avenues to go down this weekend.

There's need along the defensive front, including edge rusher and defensive tackle. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf also highlighted the possibility of adding an off-ball linebacker later in the draft as well.

Offensively, a backup tight end would go a long way in the passing attack, while bringing in an offensive tackle to protect Drake Maye for the long-term may end up being the team's first round selection.

"I think we are going to continue to try to strengthen our team," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier this week. "Our first focus is going to be on Thursday night and making sure we get that right."

Here's your go-to place for all the Patriots' latest player selections, trade announcements, pick-by-pick analysis and anything else that arises during the three-day draft. Check out all of Patriots On SI's breaking draft coverage with in-depth pieces of incoming rookies here.

1st Round, 31st Overall:

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2nd Round, 63rd Overall:

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3rd Round, 95th Overall:

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4th Round, 125th Overall:

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4th Round, 131st Overall:

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5th Round, 171st Overall:

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6th Round, 191st Overall:

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6th Round, 198th Overall:

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6th Round, 202nd Overall:

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6th Round, 212th Overall:

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7th Round, 247th Overall:

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