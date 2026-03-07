Patriots Free Agency Mailbag: Is O-Line or Receiver the Bigger Priority?

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2026 NFL season with great expectations, as well as a significant amount of questions.

The 2025 Patriots defied the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. They improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They were the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. Playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football for much of the season into the playoffs, the Patriots are poised to continue their success into next season and beyond.

In turn, New England will turn its attention to the upcoming 2026 league year — starting with the free agency signing period set to begin on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET. In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend both their division and conference titles.

As Pats Nation continues to keep close watch on the team’s latest moves, Patriots On SI is proud to open its mailbag to answer some of the most pressing questions

With the trades of Garrett Bradbury and Stefon Diggs, which is the greater need for the Patriots heading into this season?

From: Starra (@ketojerseygirl on X)

Great question, Starra. In fact, this is probably the most debated (pun intended) topic in Patriots Nation heading into the start of the league year. The national and local pundits, along with the social media speculators, will chase clicks and clout by invoking the names of Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown and Alec Pierce. However, the Pats’ need to replace Garrett Bradbury is the greater of the two. Not only was Bradbury a formidable center on the field, he was also one of the Patriots’ highest-character locker room leaders.

It is my assessment that the Pats’ will move second-year lineman Jared Wilson to center, while they pursue a veteran tackle to slide between Wilson and left tackle Will Campbell.

One name to watch is former Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio. A 12-year NFL veteran, Bitonio was still among the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL in 2025, allowing just two sacks across 686 pass blocking snaps for the Cleveland Browns. Though his peak playing days are behind him, Bitonio would provide a reliable veteran presence for the Pats. He is also familiar with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — with whom he spent time in Cleveland during the 2024 season. If Bitonio does not work out, Isaac Seumalo of the Pittsburgh Steelers would also be a potential fit in Foxborough.

With roughly $61 million under the cap, could this be the first time in forever that the Patriots “burn some cash,” or are we just going to be setup like the Red Sox do to us … Just a “real strong interest? “

From: Bp (@bpboxer on X)

That’s a really good question. While the Patriots braintrust will ultimately decide its own fate, there is reason to believe that the Pats will be active spenders during this free agency period. Last season, the Pats executed an aggressive spending spree — leading the NFL in allocating over $209 million in guaranteed money and totaling roughly $364 million in total contract value in 2025. There is no reason to believe that team owner Robert Kraft will fail to invest significantly in upgrading a 14-3 club which ended the season just one win shy of its seventh Super Bowl title.

Trading Bradbury saved the Patriots $4.695 million against the salary cap. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team now is $61.64 million under the NFL’s spending ceiling — seemingly clearing that cap space for a good reason. New England should be expected to upgrade several positions via free agency, including their wide receiver corps, strengthening the offensive line, and adding edge-rushing depth. If they do make a metaphorical splash, it is likely to be at the receiver position by signing Indianapolis Colts deep threat Alec Pierce.

How would you replace Stefon Diggs and Antonio Gibson?

From: Miguel Benzan (@patscap.bsky.social on BlueSky)

Excellent question from the Pharoah of Foxborough Finance! While I previously indicated that the Pats’ void along the interior of their offensive line was the more pressing need, they clearly have an obligation to replace Diggs’ presence and production within their corps of receivers. A.J. Brown would be a great fit in New England. At just 28 years of age, he brings a coveted balance of both youth and veteran savvy — not to mention an optimal skill set. A trade is definitely possible.

Still, I think New England would be best served by signing Pierce. Last season, Pierce led the Colts in receiving yards [1,003] while logging 47 catches and six touchdowns. He also led the NFL in yards per reception with 21.3. The Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent this offseason — thus helping quarterback Drake Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs and making plays deep down the field.

As for Gibson, replacing his prowess as a kick returner is likely the greater need over filling his spot as the third running back on the depth chart. In that regard, look for the Patriots to utilize the Draft to bolster their return game. A name to watch on Day 2 is Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price — who led the nation with a 42.5-yard kickoff return average, recording 450 yards on 12 returns and two 100-yard touchdowns.

Who surprised/impressed you at the NFL Scouting Combine and could be a surprise jump in the Draft?

From: Stephanie (@smars319 on X)

Thanks for the great question, Stephanie. There were several impressive performances that caught my eye in Indianapolis. In my humble opinion, the biggest jump was made by UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Lawrence has the prototypical size to be an imposing pass rusher at the pro level. He is at his best in an up-tempo, relentless pass rush, making him a solid fit for the type of defense deployed by New England’s Vrabel-Williams-Kuhr regime.

In addition to his impressive size and length, Lawrence also has the speed to quickly get to the quarterback — as evidenced by his 4.52 40-yard dash time. Combined with a 40” vertical jump, the UCF product may have put himself in a prominent place among New England’s potential prospects at a self-professed position of need heading into April’s draft.

“If the Patriots do keep pick 31 in the NFL Draft, what direction will they go? … They may have reached the Super Bowl but they lack high end talent in a lot of areas … Receiver? Tight end? Edge rusher? Offensive tackle?”

From: Bp (@bpboxer on X)

For the Patriots, trading their first rounder is clearly on the table. Still, I disbelieve that the team would prefer to keep their late first-round selection, given the depth of talent at key positions of need. If I were the Patriots’ primary draft day decision-maker, I would place my focus on edge rusher Cashius Howell of Texas A&M at 31 — if [and that is a BIG “if”] he is still available.

Known for his aggression, Howell has been a popular mock draft selection for the Pats at pick 31. During his time at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound defender demonstrated a quickness off the edge, along with and ability to mislead blockers with different pass-rush moves. In fact, his style has drawn comparisons to Landry. Most importantly, Howell is proficient at pursuing the quarterback, having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie. His total-package skill set would be welcomed in New England.

“Bossman! Am I the only one that thinks trading draft picks for A.J. Brown, or overpaying Alec Pierce is reactionary and unwise?… Why not draft K.C. Conception to pair with Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams to grow a young core at receiver instead?”

From: Hal Bent (@halbent01 on X)

Hal … I can always count on you for amazing and insightful questions. As always, you never disappoint. There is clearly an argument in favor of looking to fill the void at receiver with youth via the NFL Draft. That argument can be made even stronger given the wealth of receiver talent in this year’s draft class, along with it dearth within the group of available free agents.

Should the Pats choose to invest in the position early in the Draft, Concepcion provides the type of explosive acceleration and natural separation to be an intriguing option. However, it is important to remember much will be placed on the shoulders of the receiver chosen to replace Stefon Diggs — whether he be a free agent or a draft selection.

If the Patriots believe that a top-flight receiver would bolster their offense enough to keep them in Super Bowl contention, a veteran free agent or trade acquisition would be the wiser path. Josh McDaniels’ offense is a tricky one to master — even for seasoned pros. While Concepcion’s talent is worth the draft capital investment, New England is likely to opt in favor of spending on an established talent, now —before Maye is signed to a hefty extension.

