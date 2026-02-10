Patriots Futures Contracts Tracker: Returning Players, New Additions

The New England Patriots front office won't rest, even though the season might be over. Squished in between the end of the Super Bowl and offseason truly getting underway is when teams sign practice squad players to futures contracts.

These deals are one-year, non-guaranteed deals that are worth the league minimum in salary. It allows teams to keep players they like in their organization, and it permits the players from negotiating from any other team. Futures contracts don't kick into the Patriots' salary cap until the start of the new league year in March.

The timeframe for these contracts typically are signed anywhere from when a team season's end (and for the Patriots' case, beginning on Feb. 10) up until March. After that, players are more likely to sign a normal free agent contract. New England is historically consistent in signing the majority of their practice squad to futures deals, but with a new regime -- anchored by 2025 AP Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel -- we will see how this year pans out.

Here's a list of all the Patriots that have inked their names on the dotted line of these contracts, and what them returning in 2026 might mean for New England's quest for another trip to the Super Bowl.

February 10 - LB Amari Gainer Signs

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Amari Gainer (99) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gainer was the first Patriots player to sign one of these contracts. A source tells Patriots on SI that Gainer quickly signed his futures contract after the team arrived back at Gillette Stadium following Super Bowl LX. The linebacker has been with the team since he signed to the practice squad on Dec. 17 after beginning his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was not activated to any of the active, gameday rosters during his time this season, but will compete for one of the backup linebacker spots this offseason.

In college, he was a really sound linebacker, playing five seasons with North Carolina and Florida State. Gainer made 237 total tackles in 59 career games to go with 8.5 sacks. With his athleticism and ability to get to the quarterback, look for Gainer to compete for a roster spot again in 2026. This time, with experience under his belt that could help him.

This story will be updated with more signings when they get reported/announced. The Patriots are expected to make several futures deals in the coming days as they prepare for their 2026 offseason before the NFL Combine.

