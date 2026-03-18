Patriots Backup TE's Contract Details Revealed

Entering free agency, the New England Patriots had a growing need at the tight end position.

Starter Hunter Henry is one year away from reaching the end of his contract, while backup Austin Hooper was slated to hit the open market. Hooper eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal, and the Patriots rebounded by signing Julian Hill to a three-year contract.

Hill originally came to the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. In three seasons, he's caught just 33 passes and has primarily been used as a blocking tight end.

His body of work might not seem like it warranted a deal worth up to $18 million, but let's dive into the numbers.

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Hill's Contract Details:

As part of the deal, Hill is getting $7.5 million in guarantees. He's also getting $4.2 million as a signing bonus. This contract is easily "TE2" money, slotting Hill fully in as the Hooper replacement as the second tight end on the depth chart. With fellow tight ends CJ Dippre and Marshall Lang both finishing their rookie seasons, Hill will open up the spring as the top backup.

As part of that, his 2026 cap hit will be at $3.565 million -- a cheap and expected number for Hill. In the seasons that follow, his hit on the cap will only increase ($5.4 million in 2027 and $5.9 million in 2028), potentially opening the door for the Patriots to cut/release him come next offseason.

Incentives:

Hill's contract is worth $15 in base salary, but can go as high as $18 million with incentives. Over the next three seasons, he stands to make up to $1 million a year in incentives -- typically given out for team success (wins, Super Bowl appearance/win) or personal accolades (games played, catches, touchdowns).

What This Means For New England:

Though he's under contract for three seasons, this can almost be looked at like a one-year deal. Similar to how the Patriots handled Stefon Diggs and cut him after one season, the team may re-evaluate Hill come the 2027 offseason. Should he be released ahead of this year, it would create a $4.7 million dead cap number. However, should he be released ahead of 2027 or 2028, they'd save more money against the cap.

Ultimately, while the $18 million next to Hill's name might appear daunting considering his on-field body of work, it's nothing to worry about for New England. It's a cheap, low-risk contract that the team can certainly get out of should it not pan out this season.

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