Patriots' Mike Vrabel Roasts Stefon Diggs in Four Words

Stefon Diggs has wasted zero time stamping himself as a cornerstone of the New England Patriots’ comeback tour. His fingerprints were all over the Patriots’ late-season surge, as they hit their stride at the perfect time and locked up the AFC East playing their cleanest ball of the year.

Now, with the New England Patriots set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs, Diggs gives the offense exactly what it’s been missing: calm, consistency, and game-breaking juice when it matters most. The veteran wideout cracked 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time in his career during Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, hitting the milestone on a 34-yard chunk play in the third quarter.

And if that wasn’t enough, a new sideline video from the Dolphins game just surfaced. Offering a telling look at Diggs’ presence and leadership as New England gears up for playoff football.

Stefon Diggs and Mike Vrabel’s Sideline Trash Talk Goes Viral

New England dropped a sideline clip on X that perfectly captured the vibe. In the video, Stefon Diggs and Mike Vrabel are jawing about Diggs potentially throwing a block. When Diggs asks if he can start mixing it up, Vrabel fires back with a classic coach line: “Shut the f*** up.” Diggs doesn’t blink, “I’m ready to block.” Vrabel snaps right back: “250 yards and you haven’t blocked once.”

"250 yards, you haven't blocked once." 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/MJtiGzT3Qx — z - New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 6, 2026

On the field, the New England Patriots looked every bit like a playoff squad in their statement win over the Miami Dolphins. Even when the score briefly tightened, New England stayed in control, playing complementary football and dictating terms on both sides of the ball.

The returns of Milton Williams and Will Campbell were massive. Williams brought juice up front despite a couple early defensive hiccups, while Campbell helped spark a run game that steadily leaned on Miami until it cracked.

The Patriots are still a bit of an anomaly, better on the road than at home, but the momentum heading into the postseason is undeniable. Their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers shapes up as one of the weekend’s must-watch games.

Defensively, New England has to heat up Justin Herbert early and often. Offensively, Drake Maye has already shown he can go shot-for-shot when the game turns into a QB duel.

In a postseason that feels wide open, with several teams making comeback playoff runs, the Patriots have quietly planted themselves in the AFC contender tier. Diggs’ dependability, surgical route-running, and ability to tilt coverage have fueled that rise. As New England kicks off its playoff push, all eyes will be on No. 14, and how far he can carry this offense when the lights get brightest.

