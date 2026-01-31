Patriots Legend Willie McGinest Passionately Defends Bill Belichick

As the NFL universe continues to reel from the surprinsng first-ballot snub of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, a former Pats great is speaking out in a big and blunt way.

Legendary Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, who played for Belichick in 1996 (as Patriots’ defensive coordinator) and as his head coach from 2000-05, recently joined the legions of sports fans, journalists and athletes to voice their displeasure of Belichick’s failure to be recognized by the Hall for his accomplishments and impact on the game. In an explicable turn of events, Belichick hasreportedly fallen short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

McGinest, in a recent appearance on The All Smoke Pod, explained why the decision makes zero sense, reflecting on Belichick’s impact beyond wins and championships. From the culture he built to the standards he demanded, McGinest shared firsthand insight into what made Belichick an elite coach and how he shaped him and his teammates.

Shortly thereafter, he focused his vitriol at those who withheld their vote based on Belichick’s involvement in the exaggerated transgression known as “Spygate.”

“If we knew your signals and your plays, we woulda won eight f— Super Bowls,” McGinest said with authority.

Despite his explicit lanuaguae, McGinest’s angst on the subject is justified. After all, the false narratives surrounding “Spygate” continue to be pushed by several sportswriters and talk radio hosts determined to undermine the Patriots’ dynastic run of success during McGinest’s time with the team. For his part in violating the league rules regarding the videotaping of hand signals from the wrong location — a practice which was widely performed by most teams throughout the league prior to its 2007 outlawing — Belichick and the Patriots were heavily fined by the league, with the team being docked a first-round draft pick.

Still, hatemongers hiding behind a professional or journalistic facade — those who have clearly failed to thoroughly research the truth amid the controversy — continue to fuel the fire of Belichick’s encompassing connection to cheating. Unfortunately, much of the substance behind their ‘takes” is derived from unsubstantiated rumors, or fabricated reports, which required both a retraction and apology from their publisher. McGinest made it clear that the record needed to be set straight.

“There were people in stadiums taping for every team … that s— was out there and being done by everyone. Somebody told on someone, who told on someone else, and then nobody could do it any more …

“So, Bill took the fall,” he concluded. “Did he stop winning games [after it stopped?] I dont think so.”

Willie McGinest Enjoyed Great Success While Playing for Bill Belichick’s Patriots

Jan 29, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts as he is interviewed by former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McGinest, a long-time Patriots defender, was the fourth overall selection in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons with New England and was one of the cornerstones of the team’s success during their Super Bowl championships in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He ranks third in team history with 78 sacks and led the team in sacks six times, including a career high 11 in 1995. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015.

Belichick’s case is equally as impressive. For nearly a quarter-century, New England’s former head coach has been one of the most successful at his position in this, or any sport. After all, few, if any, have ever enjoyed the level of success Belichick has while at the Patriots helm. Six Super Bowl championships, three-time AP Coach of the Year awards, and nine conference titles are just some of the accolades which Belichick has collected during his time on the sidelines. His career win total (333 wins) is second all-time to Don Shula (347 wins).

Following his “parting of the ways” with New England in 2024 after two consecutive losing seasons, Belichick was named the 35th head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. In his first season as a coach at the collegiate level, he finished with a 4–8 record, as UNC failed to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Still, Belichick’s championship-laden resume with the Patriots — as well as the two rings he won as Bill Parcells’ assistant coach with the New York Giants — make his eventual enshrinement in Canton a foregone conclusion — with the surprising exception of the 11 who decided to deny Belichick their vote.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!