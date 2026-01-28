No One Should Ever Question Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame

As the old saying goes, few things in life are certain. In the world of professional sports, perhaps even fewer assurances exist. Yet, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick being elected as a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame appeared to be one of the the rule’s few exceptions — that is, until now.

In an explicable turn of events, Belichick reportedly fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. As news of Belichick’s enshrinement fate sizzled through the fibers of social media, the collecive ire of the sports world was directed at the presently anonymous dissenting voters who kept the legendary coach from his well-deserved place among the game’s immortals.

For a coach who has compiled 333 wins, while guiding a modern-day dynasty in New England to a 266-121 regular season record — as well as a 30-15 tally in the postseason — the concept of entering the Pro Hall on any ballot but the first is a laughable concept for which no valid reason can be given. Whether they choose to cite his often cantankerous relationship with the media, or his involvement in the exaggerated transgression known as “Spygate,” the contributions he has made to the game of football should unquestionably eclipse any lingering impropriety attached to his name.

Belichick’s prowess as an NFL head coach requires no embellishment. His enshrinement in Canton became a mere formality long ago — regardless of the committee’s most recent vote. For 50-plus years, New England’s former head coach has been one of the most successful at his position in this, or any sport. After all, few, if any, have ever enjoyed the level of success Belichick has while at the Patriots helm. Six Super Bowl championships and becoming a three-time AP Coach of the Year award recipient are just some of the accolades which Belichick has collected during his time on the sidelines.

That is what the 11 Belichick recusants are keeping from Canton.

However, the most egregious side effect of Belichick’s enforced “penance” may be the fact that the Hall may be alienating one of its staunchest advocates. The 73-year-old took great pride in the tradition, pomp and circumstance of Canton’s hallowed halls — often choosing to visit the Hall with his team during road trips to Cleveland. It is the history of the game which fueled the success he enjoyed in New England. In fact, the manner in which the Patriots dominated their competition remains his greatest mystique. Whether he was praised as a ‘defensive genius’ or playfully mocked as a ‘diabolical manipulator,’ Belichick reached the top of the coaching plateau for one, simple reason. He has never ceased to be a student of the game.

"I enjoy doing what I'm doing. I don't think that's going to last forever. But, it beats working," Belichick once said about his career.

Bill Belichick Remains a Reverent Student of the Game

2017: Bill Belichick celebrates after Super Bowl LI where the New England Patriots vs The Atlanta Falcon at NRG Stadium, Houston. | Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

As one of the game’s most apt pupils, Belichick is renowned for his penchant for watching and examining game film. While some will read this sentence through the delusional lens of “Spygate” falsehoods, Belichick’s ability to break down game strategy is second to none. Since entering the league as a low-level assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975, he has used each and every opportunity to increase his knowledge of football. In the nearly-half decade since, his appetite for improvement only became more voracious. Whether it be on the field, or in the media room, Belichick was always watching and learning — a fact which explained why the Patriots so often seem to be a step ahead of their competition.

In addition to studying film, Belichick is also a master at football reconnaissance. Many of his friends in the business have likened football discussions with him as ‘benign brain-picking.’ Whether it be his curiosity regarding one of their recent draft picks, or seeking an opinion on a rule interpretation, the person on the opposite end of the conversation could be sure of one thing: Bill Belichick came into the discussion having done his homework.

Still, his thirst for knowledge is not the sole reason for his prosperity. Rather, it is his ability to put that knowledge into practice. On the field, the student becomes the teacher with an unparalleled effectiveness — even now, as he holds the reins as head coach at the University of North Carolina. Belichick is not afraid to impart his concepts with monotonous repetition until the lesson it is ingrained deep into his players’ bones. His players will frequently practice basic hand techniques and foot placements. They will become experts on ways to bat down a pass, shed a blocker, or gain leverage. Simply put, they will do it until they get it right.

After 24 seasons as the New England Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick is trying his hand as a TV analyst during the 2024 NFL season. He is also currently a candidate to become the next UNC football coach. | Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his tenure in New England, the Patriots were routinely one of the most disciplined, and fundamentally-sound, teams in the NFL. That started at the top, with their head coach. It was not by happenstance, but by design — the type of discipline only a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer could understand.

In short, Belichick remained ‘the constant’ for more than 20 years due to his unwillingness to change his patented formula for success. Of course, he evolved with the times, as any person would. Yet, there are core axioms that kept him firmly within the grasp of his own counsel. In his own words, Belichick once simply stated:

“What it takes to win and the things that cause you to lose, I don’t think those have changed,” Belichick once quipped.

This, perhaps, is the greatest key to Belichick’s undeniable case for enshrinement. Even after his amicable split with the Patriots in 2023, he remained steadfast in a knowledge and practice as finely detailed as its technician. Whether he was chided for devising game strategies based on his own vanity, or lambasted for his proximity to his team’s most recent media-embellished scandal, he defiantly refused to feed into the frenzy. What most mattered to him is that the players in his locker room understood his goal.

It is why he has succeeded so mightily, while others around him have not.

To paraphrase his own iconic quote: He is who he is.

And few, if any, have ever done it better — first ballot or not.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!