Patriots 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Signings, Trades, Former Players

Just over a month removed from their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the start of the 2026 NFL year is within sight for the New England Patriots.

Despite an expectation-shattering performance in 2025, the Pats are eager to turn the page from a 14-3 finish — as well as their deepest playoff run since 2019 — to begin their defense of both divisional and conference titles.

The process will begin with the free agency signing period set to begin on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET. In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team now is approximately $61 million under the NFL’s spending ceiling — seemingly clearing that cap space for a good reason. New England should be expected to upgrade several positions via free agency, including their wide receiver corps, strengthening the offensive line, and adding edge-rushing depth.

As the Patriots begin the process of improving their roster for the upcoming year, keep up-to-date with the latest transactions with Patriots On SI’s Free Agency Tracker

Patriots 2026 Free Agents

QB Tommy DeVito (RFA): The Patriot have agreed to a two-year contract extension with DeVito. The deal has a maximum value of $7.4 million, including $2 million guaranteed.

RB Deneric Prince (ERFA)

FB Jack Westover (ERFA)

TE Austin Hooper (UFA)

OT Vederian Lowe (UFA)

OT Thayer Munford Jr. (UFA)

OT Yasir Durant (RFA): The Patriots will not be giving veteran offensive tackle Yasir Durant a contract tender for 2026. Durant was a restricted free agent, but didn't play at all this past season.

DT Khyiris Tonga (UFA)

DT Jaquelin Roy (RFA)

DT Isaiah Iton (ERFA): Defensive tackle Isaiah Iton — who missed all season with a hip injury suffered in the preseason — will not receive an exclusive rights free agent tender,

ED K’Lavon Chaisson (UFA)

LB Jack Gibbens (RFA)

CB Alex Austin (RFA): The Pats will not place a restricted free-agent tender on cornerback Alex Austin. The decision makes him an unrestricted free agent.

S Jaylinn Hawkins (UFA)

Patriots Free Agency Signings

ED Jesse Luketa: The Patriots have signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal.

