Patriots 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Signings, Trades, Former Players
Just over a month removed from their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the start of the 2026 NFL year is within sight for the New England Patriots.
Despite an expectation-shattering performance in 2025, the Pats are eager to turn the page from a 14-3 finish — as well as their deepest playoff run since 2019 — to begin their defense of both divisional and conference titles.
The process will begin with the free agency signing period set to begin on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET. In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team now is approximately $61 million under the NFL’s spending ceiling — seemingly clearing that cap space for a good reason. New England should be expected to upgrade several positions via free agency, including their wide receiver corps, strengthening the offensive line, and adding edge-rushing depth.
As the Patriots begin the process of improving their roster for the upcoming year, keep up-to-date with the latest transactions with Patriots On SI’s Free Agency Tracker
Patriots 2026 Free Agents
QB Tommy DeVito (RFA): The Patriot have agreed to a two-year contract extension with DeVito. The deal has a maximum value of $7.4 million, including $2 million guaranteed.
RB Deneric Prince (ERFA)
FB Jack Westover (ERFA)
TE Austin Hooper (UFA)
OT Vederian Lowe (UFA)
OT Thayer Munford Jr. (UFA)
OT Yasir Durant (RFA): The Patriots will not be giving veteran offensive tackle Yasir Durant a contract tender for 2026. Durant was a restricted free agent, but didn't play at all this past season.
DT Khyiris Tonga (UFA)
DT Jaquelin Roy (RFA)
DT Isaiah Iton (ERFA): Defensive tackle Isaiah Iton — who missed all season with a hip injury suffered in the preseason — will not receive an exclusive rights free agent tender,
ED K’Lavon Chaisson (UFA)
LB Jack Gibbens (RFA)
CB Alex Austin (RFA): The Pats will not place a restricted free-agent tender on cornerback Alex Austin. The decision makes him an unrestricted free agent.
S Jaylinn Hawkins (UFA)
Patriots Free Agency Signings
ED Jesse Luketa: The Patriots have signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal.
