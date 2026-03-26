Patriots' Reggie Gilliam Earns Praise from Franchise Fan-Favorite

If newly-signed New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam needs some help at the start of his tenure in Foxborough, who would be a better “consigliere” than franchise standout James Develin?

Shortly after the start of the NFL year, the Patriots signed the former Buffalo Bills fullback to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed. Despite the presence of both Jack Westover and Brock Lampe already on their roster, New England’s financial investment in Gilliam appears to signal a prominent role for the veteran in an offense led by coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Although Pats fans are seemingly excited to see what Gilliam is capable of bringing to the table this season, perhaps no member of Patriots Nation is more pleased by the position’s expected renaissance than Develin — who served as a fan-favorite at fullback for the Patriots from 2012-19.

"The fullback fraternity is a pretty small one, so we're always looking out for each other and showing respect where respect is due. I'm happy that Reggie [Gilliam] found a new home. I'm very biased, but I think the Patriots offense runs at its best when there's a fullback involved," Develin recently told Patriots.com. "Being able to run two-back runs, it declares you as a tough football team and that's something Josh [McDaniels] wants to be as an offense; a tough football team that doesn't make mistakes."

James Develin Helped Set the Standard for Patriots’ Fullbacks

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) reacts during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Under. McDaniels, the Patriots have typically deployed well-sized, downhill fullbacks in their offense — perhaps none more popular than Develin. During his eight seasons with New England, the Brown University standout was a niche contributor on offense, logging 222 yards on 31 catches. He also ran for five regular season touchdowns and added another in the playoffs after the 2014 season. He earned three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, along with a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

With more teams utilizing heavy personnel looks, using a combination of fullback and tight ends is rapidly becoming an offensive staple for several teams — including the Patriots. While Gilliam was likely signed to become the first full-time fullback in New England’s lineup since the departure of Jakob Johnson [Develin’s successor] in 2022, his contributions will likely be different from those of his predecessors.

At 6-foot, 244 pounds, the 28-year-old is better served when being deployed as a movement piece — a player capable of creating some movement before the snap, going laterally, that then could transition into getting into the line of scrimmage. Gilliam is also a tough, yet highly-skilled run blocker.

Develin, who is no stranger to being used in such fashion, is confident that the Patriots signed the right man for the job. In fact, the West Chester, PA native may provide a significant spark to New England’s offense from the outset of his time in New England.

“Reggie can do it all. He's a tenacious run blocker, he can carry the ball, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, and then when he has the ball in his hands, he can do something with it. He can make people miss and do some nice things with the ball in his hands," Develin said. "I'm just happy to see that he made it to New England and I think New England made a great choice. He's a great fullback."

Given New England’s need for help in both run blocking and offensive output, Gilliam’s signing make a great deal of sense. Not only are they adding a new dimension to their offense, Develin believes that New England may be ahead of the NFL’s curve when it comes to utilizing Gilliam to the best of his ability.

"The more the game ebbs away from two-back runs and big offensive personnel running the ball, the more value the fullback position gains because defenses aren't ready for it. So it's just the constant cyclical nature of the game of football, which is a beautiful thing," Develin said.

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