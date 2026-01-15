Patriots Met With UNC DB Grateful For Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots continue to build towards the future, and that included a stop at the Hula Bowl this past week — scouting some of college football's top draft-eligible prospects.

One of those players that they met with was North Carolina safety Gavin Gibson, a source told Patriots on SI. Gibson — a redshirt senior who's had stops with Maryland and East Carolina — met with seven other teams during the all-star game. The Hula Bowl, now in its 80th season of operation, has opened doors

Gibson said he learned a lot while down there.

"I enjoyed it," Gibson told Patriots on SI. "Obviously everything can’t always be as smooth as you want it but Jon Gruden told us the first day, the main thing about being a football player is dealing with misery and adversity. So everyone just kept there head down and made the best of their situation."

The Patriots Continue To Scout The Hula Bowl

"I feel like I did great," he continued. "(I) did what was expected and was able to show scouts what I'm capable of."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels defensive back had a productive final college season in Chapel Hill. Gibson had 39 tackles to go with a trio of sacks. While he didn't have the interceptions numbers, he was a sound tackler in run support and sticky in coverage. He plays a similar style to former Patriots second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger (who attended Lenoir-Rhyne in college, the alma mater of Gibson's father and agent, Alvin).

UNC finished the season 4-8 under head coach Bill Belichick, including a 2-6 record in the ACC. Gibson was one of the team's bright spots — earning an invite to the Hula Bowl and improving his game under the former Patriots Super Bowl champion.

"I'm Definitely A Competitor, I Love To Compete"

Gibson transferred to the Tar Heels from East Carolina in January to help replace the group of Tar Heels defensive backs who left.

"Obviously it’s not the outcome we wanted, but personally I feel like I got everything out of it that I needed to," Gibson said. "I was able to learn a lot and turn my game even more professional. No regrets looking back, I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for one of the best to ever do it and be a valuable role in his program."

The draft process is far from over, and the Patriots are planning to attend almost every pre-draft all-star game and pro day along the circuit. Though the team's meeting with Gibson was more about personal introductions and less about football, the defensive back says he's built for the next level.

"I'm definitely a competitor, I love to compete," he said. "On the field, I feel like I take my game to the next level with my versatility and IQ."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!