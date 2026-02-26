Patriots History Isn't Lost On UNC Defender

INDIANAPOLIS — Thaddeus Dixon said he was heartbroken when he learned the result of the 2001 AFC Divisional round between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders at the old Foxboro Stadium. Of course, the now-iconic Tuck Rule Game knocked Dixon's Raiders out of the postseason, and sent the upstart Patriots on the most improbable of Super Bowl runs.

Despite that, Dixon said that once former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accepted the job at North Carolina, it helped affirm the idea that the cornerback wanted to play for the Tar Heels.

So he transferred from Washington to UNC to join a head coach that Dixon said has a world of football knowledge.

"He came to the combine probably every year for the past 60, 70, 80 years," Dixon told reporters at the NFL Combine. "He's been around a long time."

Dixon shined in his lone season with UNC. The redshirt senior started seven games, primarily as the team's top cover corner. He allowed just 16 catches all season and played his way into a Senior Bowl invite and a Combine invite. Part of what helped elevate his game so much is the film study of certain players that Belichick hand-picked.

Ty Law. Stephon Gilmore. Darrelle Revis. Aqib Talib. Spotting a trend?

Is Dixon The Next Great Cover CB In Patriots History?

"I wasn't really too big on Ty Law, you know, I'm more of a Gilmore, Revis kind of guy," Dixon said, later finding out that both Law and Revis are from the same hometown of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. "Coach Belichick, he has his guys. Ty Law is definitely one of them."

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots cornerback (24) TY LAW celebrates after returning an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome. The Patriots won their first Super Bowl 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The season didn't go as planned for Belichick in his first go-around at the college level. A media circus followed around a 2-6 record in the ACC. He was left off the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot, along with his former owner, Robert Kraft. Despite that, he's lending his knowledge to the crop of Tar Heels preparing for the NFL Draft.

"He really walked up through this whole entire process in December, let us know pretty much everything we're gonna hear from these teams," Dixon said. "How to maneuver, and get through all of these situations."

For Dixon, he comes into the NFL as a man coverage guy. He traveled with the other team's top wideout all season, something he wouldn't have to do if he arrived in New England to play for another one of Bill Belichick's guys in Mike Vrabel.

The legacy of the Patriots teams of old isn't lost on the new generation. Dixon had twice-a-week meetings with his head coach to go over his film, and to break down some of the best to play the position in New England. He played with Steve, Bill's son, at both Washington and UNC.

The California kid who started his college career playing at junior college has developed a Patriots-like mindset.

iFeb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) after beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"It's not too many people who go after people every day and every play and just give them all they got," said Dixon, who's projected to be taken in the middle rounds of April's NFL Draft. "That's what I bring to the table. (It's) not too many people I model my game after, but I take bits and pieces from everybody. ... I got a lot of tools in my tool box."

Would Dixon fit with the Patriots of today, looking to win their seventh Super Bowl title, and first since Belichick left? It's a good assumption. Dixon had to earn the respect of his head coach when he transferred in -- it wasn't just handed to him.

He told reporters point blank that he did not like watching the Patriots growing up. A lot of that had to do with the man with the headset on the New England sideline.

Has he changed his tune?

"I love the Patriots now," Dixon said with a giant smile.

