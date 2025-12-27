Patriots' Stefon Diggs Calls Out Marcus Jones Pro Bowl Snub

Two New England Patriots punched their tickets to the Pro Bowl, but according to Stefon Diggs, the roster snub list isn’t empty just yet.

This season has been a full-on revival tour in Foxborough. With the Patriots neck-deep in the AFC’s No. 1 seed race, the league rewarded two of their standouts with Pro Bowl nods. Still, Diggs isn’t buying that the honors stop there. He made it clear, another teammate should’ve heard their name called.

Stefon Diggs didn’t mince words when it came to the Pro Bowl snub. The veteran wideout went to bat for Marcus Jones, making it clear he thought the Patriots’ do-it-all defender got overlooked.

“Personally, I think Marcus Jones should have been in the Pro Bowl,” Diggs said. “He’s a hell of a player.”

That take quickly made the rounds online, with Pats Nation amplifying Diggs’ message on X.

"Stefon Diggs believes that Marcus Jones should have been a Pro Bowl," they wrote.

Jones, for his part, handled it like a pro.

“I want to commend everyone who made the list,” he said. “That’s a hard accolade to get in the National Football League. It was a little surprising, but at the end of the day, that’s not something I control. I appreciate everyone who voted for me.”

And then came the bigger-picture mindset.

“At the end of the day, we’re all here chasing a Super Bowl,” Jones added. “It’s the ultimate team sport.”

Jones' Standout Season

On the field, Jones’ tape backs up the noise. He’s been a defensive revelation for New England, emerging as one of the league’s most reliable slot corners. His stat line tells the story: 43 solo tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended, playing disciplined football while still making splash plays.

Ultimately, the Patriots still sent two players to the Pro Bowl, quarterback Drake Maye and shutdown corner Christian Gonzalez. Inside the locker room, though, the limited Pro Bowl representation for a 12–3 team hasn’t caused much noise. The focus is bigger than individual hardware.

The New England Patriots are locked in a tight race with the Denver Broncos for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a critical first-round bye. To get there, New England has to keep stacking wins. Starting with a road trip to the New York Jets on December 28, followed by a regular-season finale at home against the Miami Dolphins on January 4.

Pro Bowl or not, the Patriots’ eyes are locked on January football, and nothing else.

