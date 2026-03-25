Patriots Mock Trade: Drake Maye Gets New Star WR

Despite adding former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs, the New England Patriots still have what looks to be one of the weaker starting receiving trios in football, particularly amongst legitimate contenders.

Doubs was signed to a four-year, $68 million deal to replace the outgoing Stefon Diggs, who is currently facing legal issues, although the team stressed his release was solely due to performance and the financial implications of him remaining on the team.

Even with Doubs, who has never been a true productive WR1 type, New England seem to be short a high-end wideout or two. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte proved themselves to be excellent auxiliary weapons, and Mack Hollins is always a reliable contributor, but none of them can really lead a passing attack.

So in this hypothetical trade scenario, the Patriots make a move for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. who was recently franchise tagged after a breakout 2025 season that saw him rack up 1,429 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns en route to second-team All-Pro honors.

Pickens saw himself become the Cowboys' No. 1 target for decent chunks of last season while CeeDee Lamb was injured, and proved himself to be a more than capable fill-in.

What Would a Trade for George Pickens Look Like?

The former Pittsburgh Steeler is currently set to play on the nonexclusive franchise tag that will pay him just over $27 million, meaning that other teams are able to negotiate with him, and if they reach a deal with him have to pay the orginal team - in this case Dallas - two first-round picks in return.

However, no team is realistically going to give up two first-rounders for Pickens any time soon. So in this mock-scenario, the Patriots give up their second and third round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 63 and No. 96), which are approximately equivalent to the 50th overall pick, in exchange for the All-Pro wideout.

New England Patriots Receive: George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys Receive: 63rd overall pick, 95th overall pick in 2026

Dallas already has a tenuous cap situation - despite having traded Micah Parsons last summer - with players like CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and Quinnen Williams all on ultra-expensive, top-of-the-market contracts.

The Cowboys are also short on draft picks after their two selections in the top 20, having given up their second rounder in the Williams trade and their third in the original Pickens deal last offseason, although they managed to recoup a late third in moving defensive tackle Oza Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

And New England just well and truly needs a top-level, proven wideout beyond anything else to finally give Drake Maye his future WR1.

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