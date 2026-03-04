Patriots Release WR Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots went into the offseason in the enviable position of having a roster that showed themselves to be bona fide competitors in the AFC in addition to the 10th most cap space in the NFL with just over $35 million to utilize.

And the team is set to have even more to work with in the coming weeks, as the Patriots have decided to release wide receiver Stefon Diggs, per Ari Meirov.

BREAKING: The #Patriots will be releasing WR Stefon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/w5GIQTwz6I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2026

"BREAKING: The Patriots will be releasing Stefon Diggs", Meirov posted on X.

Diggs presumably had some foreknowledge of the proceedings, as he unfollowed the team on Instagram around an hour prior to the news breaking to the media.

By releasing Diggs, New England saves $16.8 million in cap space whilst incurring a dead cap charge of $9.7 million.

Diggs originally signed a three year, $63 million contract with the Patriots last offseason - a deal that some viewed as excessive for a 32-year old player coming off an ACL injury the prior year. But the former 2015 fifth round pick proved his doubters wrong and racked up 1,013 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns off of 85 receptions as quarterback Drake Maye's number one target en route to the Patriots making the Super Bowl.

The decision to cut Diggs was reportedly purely financial, despite Diggs currently facing criminal charges tied to a dispute with his ex-personal chef.

Stefon Diggs' Legal Battle

Diggs is now set to land on his fourth team in as many years, having first been traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans in 2024, before signing with the Patriots in 2025 - with 2026 set to launch a new chapter in his career.

His ongoing legal issues, however, could potentially present a problem for a team looking to acquire the two-time All-Pro's services. The next major date in Diggs' case will be at his pretrial hearing on April 1.

Even if he is exonerated, or the the two parties make a settlement outside of court, there is still a distinct possibility that Diggs could face a significant suspension from the NFL pending an internal investigation.

Diggs, who will turn 33 in November, has still proved himself to be a capable high-level wideout even if an argument can be made that he is no longer in his prime, and it remains to be seen how his future in the league plays out.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!