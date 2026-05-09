Patriots QB Behren Morton Gives Promising Rookie Minicamp Performance

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Behren Morton is getting off to a fast start with showcasing his talents to his new team.

Known for his dual-threat abilities throughout his college career, Morton delivered arguably the performance of the day on the third and final day of 2026 rookie minicamp on the New Balance Practice Fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Morton went 12-for-12 during the passing period of the session, which was open to media observation. In fact, the Texas Tech standout was widely praised for his accuracy, timely release and his ability to organize the offense at the line of scrimmage.

At Patriots rookie minicamp, QB Behren Morton among the notable storylines.



Looks like he is successful in basics of getting the play called, getting everyone lined up, cadence, and the ball is out on time and mostly accurate.



He’s 11-of-11 passing in the 11-on-11 period. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 9, 2026

Patriots Have Potential Dual-Threat Asset in QB Behren Morton

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (QB12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Given his extensive injury history, Morton’s performance will undoubteldy be welcomed news within Patriots Nation. After all, the Pats’ promising rookie is expected to become the third man in a quarterback room which already houses All-Pro Drake Maye and veteran understudy Tommy DeVito

Of course, Morton also has some legendary examples to follow when leaning the intricacies of coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense.

“It’s great, a lot of reps,” Morton told reporters “Learning from Tom Brady and the guys that have played in this offense … It’s really cool all of the film I get to watch.”

New England selected Morton with the 234th pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, due largely in part to his ability to run both the RPO game, and a high-tempo, no-huddle offense. With McDaniels typically placing a great deal of emphasis on the latter in his offensive schemes, a healthy Morton has the chance to be a valuable asset. Not only can the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder provide a great deal of versatility to the scout team, he is also capable of keeping the Pats’ offense on track — if needed in an emergency on game day.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws a pass as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (visor) looks on during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite his strong showing during minicamp, Morton answered questions surrounding his health and durability. Throughout his Red Raiders tenure, a period which ran from 2021-25, the Eastland, TX native suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain/tear in his throwing shoulder (2023–2024), a hairline fracture in his right leg/fibula (2025), a concussion, and ankle injuries, per USA Today.

Though few would deny his pro-level talent, Morton’s health has been discussed as a concern for the Patriots when considering any long-term plans for their young quarterback. Thankfully for the Pats, his on-field performance to date has helped to quell some of the Initial unease.

Instead, Morton remains content to focus on his gridiron preparations. In addition to his versatility in both the passing game and run-facilitated schemes, he also possesses a widespread knowledge of all three phases — an education which started with his 25-member Eastland High School Team, coached by his father. With a numerically-limited roster, Morton was often pressed into playing third-down edge rusher, as well as special teams.

Perhaps most importantly, Morton advised that he “feels great physically” and that “his throwing arm is at its best since high school.” Based on his on-field performance, Pats fans have a reason to be excited for Morton’s potential in a Patriots uniform.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!