Patriots Not Landing A.J. Brown in Trade - Right Now

The New England Patriots had been among the top potential landing spots for star Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, but it no longer appears as though he'll be moved in the immediate future.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Eagles have decided not to trade Brown at this time, though conversations could regain steam closer to June 1.

"After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade A.J. Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources," Russini wrote on X.

"Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1."

After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade A.J. Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources.



Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2026

New England remains a logical destination for the former All-Pro for a multitude of reasons, as Russini noted, and while its interest isn't likely to wane for as long as Brown is taken off the trade block, the organization will now potentially have to look to improve its wide receiver room through other avenues.

State of Patriots' WR Room

While Brown is the biggest name out there for the Patriots to target, there's still other quality players available at the position.

After signing former Green Bay Packer Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth $68 million during the legal tampering period and later making that agreement official, New England has at the very least raised the ceiling of its receiver room and made the position less of a dire need.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Doubs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins profiling as the Patriots' projected starters at the moment while DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III make up the rest of the depth chart, however, it's clear that the team could use another legit weapon.

Again, it doesn't appear as though Brown is completely off the table, but can New England afford to wait that situation out while its tertiary options fly off the board?

Perhaps a free agent such as Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel or Darnell Mooney could entice the Patriots if the price is right, or they could peruse the trade market and see if any names catch their attention.

New England should consider its options in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft as well, where Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., Washington's Denzel Boston and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion all have a chance of still being on the board when it's on the clock at No. 31 overall.

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