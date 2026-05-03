Ever since he was young, Declan Williams has faced pressure.

Maybe not on the football field, but when he was pitching in baseball. The Incarnate Word linebacker, who's one of several reported players invited to the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp next week, can still remember what he heard on an almost daily basis.

"I had parents in the outfield chanting '1993' when I was pitching," Williams told Patriots On SI.

That's the territory that comes with being a son of a former Major League Baseball pitcher, especially one as well known as Mitch Williams. The longtime reliever, who most remember as the pitcher who gave up the game-winning home run to Joe Carter in the 1993 World Series, has remained a lifelong coach to Declan -- even when he gave up baseball to pursue football full time.

"You have a built in coach. He knows professional sports and how to operate," Declan said. "I'd love to carry on my family name and the legacy that my dad's been able to build throughout his life with his baseball career. ... I'm honored to have the Williams last name, and I love for my dad to be able to brag about me."

Williams put together a fantastic season for Incarnate Word in 2025, and earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl as a result. His 102 tackles were tied for the most on the team, and he's had a nose for the ball since transferring from Rhode Island in 2024.

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West running back CJ Donaldson (22) is tackled by East linebacker Declan Williams (40) during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to the incoming rookie, he thinks his style of play can usher in a new era of linebackers.

Meet "Wild Thing" Jr.

"I hear all the time that I was born in the wrong era," Williams said. "I think the game has slowly trended towards lighter, faster guys and cover a lot more space. And I'm just trying to put those rumors to rest really. I'm a really downhill linebacker. I think that in the run game, that's where I excel."

During the season, the Patriots were one of a few teams to consistently visit Incarnate Word's campus during the season. Williams -- who also participated in the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp -- always had his fingers crossed that New England would be calling his phone.

"I love the Patriots. I love their whole program, what they believe in up there," he said, mentioning he spoke with New England a few times during the season and at the Shrine Bowl. "I'm a big Mike Vrabel fan. Throughout the draft process, I kind of kept my fingers crossed that the Patriots would reach."

So what does Williams need to do to impress the New England coaching staff? Well, current Patriots linebacker and captain Robert Spillane had some advice. The former undrafted free agent had to fight for a roster spot back on the Tennessee Titans in 2018, and now the 30-year-old is telling any minicamp invite to take advantage of the opportunity they have.

Williams' Style Of Play Is Similar To A Patriots Captain

"Excite them right away. First impressions are huge when it comes to football, when it comes to stepping on the field, your opportunities are very limited, and take advantage of them," Spillane said about what he'd tell rookies in Williams' position. "Be prepared when you step in this building, get here two hours early, talk to the coaches, tell them you want to do everything you can to be a part of this team and just let them know and do everything you can to be just get that opportunity with the 90-man roster."

Incarnate Word linebacker Declan Williams and his father, former MLB relief pitcher Mitch Williams. | Contributed by Declan Williams

Williams isn't alone in his dream to make an NFL roster. For New England, they've also reportedly invited one other linebacker (Central Michigan's Jordan Kwiatkowski) to the three-day tryout. In total, they've reportedly brought in five defensive players to try and give the coaching some new faces to get familiar with.

But the old-school style of play that Williams prides himself in should make him standout from the pack.

"A guy that is just smash mouth, and in the run will get downhill and hit everybody," Williams said. "I think that's my kind of style to play, and I want to bring it to the NFL, and I think it's going to translate in the NFL."

So what's next Williams as he waits for May 8, the start of the Patriots' minicamp? A lot of film work, and a lot of appreciation.

"Nothing's promised, right? And going into this process, I'm really just savoring the moment," Williams said. "Making the best of my opportunity, obviously. The next snap of football isn't promised. So I'm going at these rookie minicamps like it's the last time I ever get to put on a pair of cleats for a football team."

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