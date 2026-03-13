Dre'Mont Jones Wants to Accomplish One Goal With Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Dre'Mont Jones spent the offseason working out, and he let his agent handle the contract negotiations. The result? A three-year, $39.5 million contract with the New England Patriots to be their new edge rusher.

For Jones, though, the biggest contract wasn't the goal of his free agency. Instead, he wanted to go to a place where he could make the postseason — something he's yet to experience at the NFL level.

Spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens (the latter two he played with last season), he's been around the block. But playoff football still eludes him.

"I'm excited to be a part of something special like this," Jones told reporters at Gillette Stadium as part of his introductory press conference. "They just came off a Super Bowl. Hopefully I can be a part of a team that's a part of a Super Bowl. I've never been in the playoffs before, so hopefully it works out."

Jones brings rugged toughness off the edge for a team now with holes at the position. K'Lavon Chaisson, last season's sack leader, walked to Washington, while Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai were both released. With experience in the middle of the defensive line, Jones hopes to bring his physicality to the defense.

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (55) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

"Just being a big, tough edge guy and setting the edge," Jones said about his style of play. "Play the run well, and when it's time to pass rush, I'm a physical rusher, so I'm trying to get my hands on guys."

Jones — a former Mike Vrabel recruit at Ohio State — fits the brand of football his head coach preaches. Growing up, his memories of the Patriots was all the winning, led by one of Vrabel's former teammates.

There were plenty of teams that were interested in Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, but the Patriots ultimately won out. He mentioned Mike Vrabel, doing it and living it, was a selling point for him. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 12, 2026

"All I remember was Tom Brady and winning," Jones said. "The crowd is great. It's been tough to play here. It's always been tough to play against New England, even during the down years."

With a Super Bowl berth in the rearview mirror, and now looking like a team that can help attract free agent talent, it's beginning to look like the start of something special for the Patriots — new players included.

"I get a chance to build some legacy," Jones said. "I know they got a bunch of their guys that are still here, so they know what to do."

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