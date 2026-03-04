Stefon Diggs Unfollows Patriots on Instagram

New England Patriots top wide receiver Stefon Diggs has unfollowed the team on Instagram.

This latest development comes ahead of NFL free agency unofficially opening at noon EST on March 9 with the negotiation window (when players can agree to terms), and it officially opening at 4 p.m. EST on March 11 (when players can actually be signed).

Diggs was New England's No. 1 wide receiver throughout the season and helped lead the Pats to their 12th Super Bowl appearance — resulting in a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The WR has also wiped his entire Instagram clean, deleting all former posts from his feed. Diggs, a former four-time Pro Bowler — is slated to count $26.5 million against the salary cap in 2026, which is the second-highest on the team behind star defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Stefon Diggs is no longer following the Patriots on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/dLMge4lTiD — Savage (@SavageSports_) March 4, 2026

It is likely for the Patriots to seek a restructured contract with the 32-year-old receiver before moving forward with the second-year of his three-year deal with the team. Should Diggs refuse to restructure, some have speculated that the Patriots could consider a split, even after his 1,000-yard receiving season.

Diggs concluded the year by compiling 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns — his seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

He previously said to the media leading up to the Super Bowl that him going to Super Bowl LX with New England was "perfect timing."

"I've been in the league 11 years, man. I just, I fell short so many times,” Diggs said. “I can't say nothing but perfect timing as of right now. I was coming off an ACL injury. New team. New situation. New coaches. New teammates. It all happened exactly how it was supposed to."

Stefon Diggs NFL History

Diggs played collegiate football under coach Randy Adsall with the Maryland Terrapins. He did not utilize his senior season and entered the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played five seasons, before spending four with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Houston Texans, eventually making his way to New England.

He is currently signed to a three-year, $63.5 million contract inked last March.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Diggs' wiping of his social media comes amidst him pleading not guilty to a felony strangulation charge against his personal, live-in chef during a December altercation over a financial dispute. He was in Dedham District Court on Feb. 13 for his arraignment.

