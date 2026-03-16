Patriots Announce Sponsorship for New Training Facility

The New England Patriots are not only welcoming some new faces to their roster for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, but they are also forging a new partnership which will continue to cultivate the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The Patriots, via team communication, have announced a long-term agreement with New Balance — one which will have their brand serve as the Official and Exclusive Athletic Footwear and Apparel of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

Founded in 1906, the Boston-based multinational footwear and apparel corporation will become a marquee presence across performance, facilities and community, beginning with a new world-class training center in Foxborough, due to this partnership.

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We are proud to announce that @newbalance will serve as the official and exclusive athletic footwear and apparel partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ywoEFLvgTn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 16, 2026

“This Spring, the Patriots will unveil the state-of-the-art training center next to Gillette Stadium, officially named the New Balance Athletics Center, with surrounding practice fields branded as New Balance Practice Fields. Spanning 160,000 square feet, the facility will feature cutting-edge performance technology.

“Designed as a fully integrated performance campus for football operations, the center brings together training, strength, conditioning and recovery into one ecosystem, enabling New Balance to work closely with the team to provide product innovation for footwear and athletic apparel,” per team’s press release. ”New Balance will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor of Patriots Training Camp, further strengthening the brand's role in supporting player development and the team's preparation for the season.”

New Balance sponsors a variety of sports teams, leagues and individuals throughout the global landscape. Its sponsorships include the New York Road Runners [which organizes the New York City Marathon], the National Basketball Association (NBA); Major League Baseball teams the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets. The company has launched products in collaboration with NBA star Kawhi Leonard and MLB phenom Shohei Ohtani, celebrating craftsmanship and the respective athlete’s cultural roots.

"At the heart of this partnership are two global brands united by shared values and a deep commitment to New England," said Chris Davis, Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer of New Balance. "The Patriots embody excellence, performance, and an authentic connection to the local communities, both on and off the field. This collaboration represents an enduring investment in performance, culture, and community, with the goal of creating opportunities that inspire and empower the next generation of athletes to play, grow, and compete. We're excited to innovate together."

In accordance with Smith’s sentiments, Kraft Group president Jonathan Kraft also highlighted the importance of the new training facilities to the franchise, the region and most importantly, the team.

"New Balance is a brand that shares our deep roots in New England and our commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence," said Kraft. "As we look to the future, this new training facility will be a reflection of our relentless pursuit of improvement, providing our players and coaches with a world-class environment to prepare and compete for championships. We are proud to partner with New Balance, a company that understands what it means to represent this region with pride and to perform at the highest level."

PatriotsTraining Facilities are Clearly in Need of an Upgrade

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches over practice during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

News of the new training facilities could not come at a better time for both the Patriots and their owners. According to a recently-released study by the NFLPA, the Pats are ranked No. 26 among all 32 NFL teams in terms of overall satisfaction with their workplace environment.

Despite being heralded as a model franchise for greater than two decades for their on-field success under team owner Robert Kraft, New England’s players are seemingly less-than-pleased with their surroundings in and around Gillette Stadium.

The player respondents’ feedback described the Pats facility as “old, dated and in need of renovation.” The survey results also identified a need for additional staff in the weight room and training room, while the facilities and operations could use a “refresh.”

In addition to the training center, New Balance branding will be integrated year-round across in-stadium signage, on-field placements, Patriots Place, and Patriots digital, social and broadcast platforms.

The brand will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Patriots youth football programs, with a focus on increasing participation, access and long-term community impact. This includes support for both tackle football and flag football initiatives, helping expand inclusion and access to the sport.

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