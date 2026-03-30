Patriots’ Robert Kraft Supports NFL Schedule Expansion

Given the New England Patriots’ extraordinary success in 2025, it should come as no surprise that team owner Robert Kraft would be in favor of expanding the NFL regular season.

While the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the NFL and its players’ union does not expire until 2030, several NFL owners are eager to increase their existing 17-game seasonal slate by one regulation contest. In fact, Kraft — one of the initiative’s most-prominent supporters — indicated that notable efforts will be made to discuss the matter during this week’s NFL annual meetings in Phoenix, Ariz.

“I think it would be a lot more exciting for the fans,” Kraft told reporters, via The Athletic. “Every team would go to 18 (games) and two (exhibition games) and eliminate one of the preseason games. Every team, every year will also play one game overseas.”

While Kraft and his fellow owners may view an adoption of the proposal as a foregone conclusion, there are several hurdles to clear before it becomes canon law. For starters, a significant sect of players have long been opposed to an increased workload — even for one game. In addition to valid concerns surrounding player health and safety, the temporal displacement of the schedule could place emotional and mental strain on teams and players. Yet, Kraft believes that adding a second bye-week during the regular season could help ease the burden on players, while also paying dividends for all parties involved.

"Part of the reason is so we can continue to grow the cap and keep our labor happy. Because we’re sort of getting near the top here, you know, with the (domestic) coverage,” Kraft told 98.5 The Sports Hub earlier this year.

“Ninety-three of the top-100 programs on television are NFL games,” Kraft continued. “Think about that. It’s really amazing. … You know, we had that Amazon game in [late Dec. 2025] — 31 million people streamed in. So as long as we can keep growing revenue, we can keep long-term labor peace.”

Robert Kraft Also has romotes Increase in International Games

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; ,,,,,, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft r reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition to the one-game increase in regular season games, Kraft also supports each team being scheduled to play an international game overseas. Since the NFL adopted its International Series, the Pats have played five games overseas — earning a 3-2 record during that time.

The Patriots' first ever international game came in 2009, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 at Wembley Stadium in London. They returned to Wembley in 2012, defeating the then-St. Louis Rams 45-7. Five years later they made the trip to Mexico City for the NFL's second ever Mexico Game, beating the then-Oakland Raiders 33-8. New England made its way back to Europe in 2023, where they suffered a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. Lastly, the Pats played their third international game within the familiar confines of London’s Wembley Stadium — a 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Under Kraft’s leadership, the Patriots have made the playoffs 22 times, winning six Super Bowls, 11 conference championships, and 20 AFC East titles, including 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. The Pats have also been granted international rights to the Global Markets Program in Austria, Brazil, Germany and Switzerland — a partnership which should factor prominently into the addition of games outside the United States.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!