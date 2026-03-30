Patriots' Robert Kraft Reveals Thoughts on Franchise's Future

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft entered the 2025 NFL season with the hope of restoring the pride to his franchise.

Thanks largely in part to the hiring of head coach Mike Vrabel, along with the emergence of Drake Maye as an elite presence at quarterback, the Patriots reversed their recent misfortunes by earning their first winning season since 2021 — one which resulted in an improbable run to Super Bowl LX.

While the Pats’ return to their customary winning ways was met with much delight, most of Patriots Nation were admittedly surprised by their rapid turnaround — including Kraft, himself. In fact, the 84-year-old shared those sentiments while speaking with reporters from the NFL annual meetings in Arizona.

“I think actually the team way overachieved what any of us thought would happen, and it was wonderful,” Kraft said, via The Athletic. ‘We have a tough schedule this season coming up [2026,] but our goal is to make the playoffs and then, anything can happen.”

Robert Kraft mentioned the tougher schedule next season after saying the Patriots “way overachieved what any of us thought possible” in 2025 but said the goal is to get in the playoffs next season then anything can happen. Video: pic.twitter.com/Ye1flWfi8b — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 30, 2026

To say that New England thrived in ‘25 may be an understatement. After consecutive 4-13 finishes in 2023 and 2024, Vrabel and his staff instilled both an aggressive style of football on the field, as well as a culture of accountability throughout the team. Accordingly, the Patriots became one of the most exciting and fundamentally-sound football teams in the league.

In only his first year at the helm in New England, Vrabel was named NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, as well as the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Vrabel led the Patriots to a 14-3 regular-season record, including a 10-game win streak from Weeks 4-13 in his first season coaching the franchise.

As such, he guided the Pats to their first AFC East division title since 2019, their 12th conference championship. Despite their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, it was their first appearance in the “big game” since their run to their sixth Super Bowl title under Bill Belichick in the 2018 season.

Robert Kraft Wants to Keep Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez in New England

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to Vrabel’s coaching prowess, Maye experienced a meteoric rise to the top tier of NFL quarterbacks. The former North Carolina Tar Heel compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. Though he ultimately fell short of the award, Maye did secure a second-team All-Pro selection, along with his second straight Pro Bowl nod.

On defense, New England continues to be led by All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The Pats’ first-round draft pick in 2023, who had recently become the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021, takes great pride in continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England. He started all 14 games in which he appeared in 2025, logging 69 total tackles, 10 passes-defensed, and consistently matched up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production was a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

With both Maye and Gonzalez approaching the expiration of their rookie contracts, Kraft was clear about his intentions about keeping his franchise stars in Patriot blue for the long term.

“We’re lucky to have those two players and I hope and believe they’ll be with us for the long term,” Kraft said.

Since purchasing the Pats from previous owner James Orthwein just over three decades ago, Kraft has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under his ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 22 times. They have won 20 AFC East titles, including 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost), 2018 (won), and 2025 (lost.) After having never won more than 11 games prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 15 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!