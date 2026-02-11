Breakout WR Listed as Top Free-Agent Fit for Patriots

The New England Patriots had by any standard of the imagination, what can only be described as unbelievably impressive turnaround season under head coach, Mike Vrabel and the emergence of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

But in many ways it still was that - a rebuilding year. And with over $36 million in available cap room, 10th in the NFL, the Patriots will have lots of room to make multiple big-ticket acquisitions.

And one that would make the most sense, according to ESPN's Ben Solak, is a wide receiver who had his best season yet in 2025, eclipsing the 1,000 yard for the first time in his career - 2022 second round pick for the Indianapolis Colts, Alec Pierce.

Ben Solak reveals his TOP 5 free agent fits for this NFL offseason:



1. Malik Willis ➡️ Browns

2. Kyle Pitts ➡️ Giants

3. Boye Mafe ➡️ Bills

4. Jauan Jennings ➡️ Chiefs

5. Alec Pierce ➡️ Patriots

"Alec Pierce to the Patriots I am very enthusiastic about," Solak said on Kay Adams' Up and Adams show, "Pierce is this big downfield receiver, most explosive receptions per touch this year in the NFL. Drake Maye we've seen by a highly explosive passer, has had a great downfield ball.

"Stefon Diggs doesn't really have that juice right, Demario Douglas is kind of their speed guy. You really saw the Seahawks not fear those two players in particular. I think you'd like to see a bigger, stronger X receiver who wins some of those backside balls, some of those contested balls. But then also has the ability to win with speed down the field."

Alec Pierce Would Add 'Explosive' Element to Patriots Offense

Given the low-ish pre-season expectations for the receiving corps, New England's passing offense was a remarkable success, with them finishing 6th in the league in passing yards.

But with Diggs getting older and having a limited role on the Patriots' offense, adding a bigger-bodied X (the lone receiver on the short-side) wideout could open up an entire different dimension for the offense under Maye and offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

There will be some caution to avoid buyer's remorse with Pierce, given players' often inflated wage demands after having their best season to date immediately prior to hitting free agency. But Pierce has had good years in the NFL previously, garnering 824 receiving yards in 2024, and that was with Anthony Richardson and an aged Joe Flacco throwing him the ball.

Pierce's salary estimate, per Spotrac, is a shade over $20 million per year, making him the third most valuable receiver in this year's free agent class, behind George Pickens and Jauan Jennings. And it also makes him very much affordable for New England, if they believe he is worth the money.

