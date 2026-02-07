Patriots Star Could Help HOF Case With Super Bowl Win

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is preparing for his first Super Bowl of his 11-year career.

Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Patriots, adding to his total towards becoming one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Diggs spoke earlier in the week about playing in his first Super Bowl and what it means for his legacy.

"It means everything to me. I kind of talked about notoriety and legacy the other day. I just feel like these are one of those things that kind of help your journey. I guess. It's been a long journey. It's been a long time just even to get here. A lot of games played, a lot of practices. That's why I can't get swayed or can't get distracted, I've got to keep the main thing the main thing. Get back to work," Diggs said.

"Don't think too much of it. Don't think less of it than what it is either. Appreciate it for everything that I've been through, every practice, every day. Life. I just take it for what it is. I'm just thankful to be where I am right now. I want to appreciate it, and the best way I can do that is nurture the blessing that God's given me, get back to work, get on the grind and trying to find a way to earn a win."

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs' Legacy Can Get Massive Boost

Through 11 seasons in the NFL, Diggs has 11,504 yards receiving. He has also been to the playoffs eight times in 11 years with three different teams, but this is the first time he has reached the Super Bowl with the Patriots.

On the all-time receiving yards list, Diggs ranks No. 38. He has already passed Hall of Famers like Shannon Sharpe and it looks as if he still has a while to go in his career. Next season, he should be able to surpass players like Calvin Johnson, Antonio Gates, and Michael Irvin on the all-time list and 2,000 more yards will get him into the top 20.

While yards tell a good chunk of the story, a Super Bowl victory is priceless. If Diggs can earn and hoist the Lombardi trophy with the Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks, it may result in him getting a gold jacket at the end of his career.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!