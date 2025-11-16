Patriots Earn Outstanding Grades at Season’s First Break
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In what may be likened to the pro football equivalent of planetary alignment, the New England Patriots are once again in familiar territory among the elite teams in the NFL.
At 9-2, the Patriots currently occupy the AFC East division lead, as well as the top overall seed in the conference. Winners of eight straight — their longest such streak since 2021 — New England is enjoying its most success since its last postseason berth in January 2022. With their most recent victory over the New York Jets, the Patriots improved to a 3-0 record in the AFC East and the best start in division play since starting with a 5-0 division record against AFC East opponents in 2019.
With a new-look defense and a massively improved offense, the Patriots are heading into the second half of 2025 as a potential favorite to bring the AFC title back to southern New England. To do so, however, will be no easy task. In that vein, here is a retrospective look at the Patriots' performance at each position, along with a grade for each group through the first 11 weeks of the season.
Quarterbacks
Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Through the first 11 games of the season, Maye has completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, with 20 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. He has also carried the ball 70 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique. Accordingly, May has deservedly remained atop the short list of MVP candidates to date.
Grade: A
Running Backs
Despite having some early season issues with ball security, lead back Rhamondre Stevenson continued to receive the majority of the snaps among New England’s rushers until he suffered a toe injury in Week 8. The Oklahoma product has carried the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as an explosive playmaker in Stevenson’s absence, leading all rushers with 100 carries for 492 yards and five scores via the ground game. Veteran Terrell Jennings has served as a solid option to play in place of the injured Antonio Gibson. Still, the group has collectively struggled to routinely find open lanes due to inconsistent blocking.
Grade: B-
Wide Receivers
The Pats' corps of receivers is making a convincing argument for being the team’s most improved unit. Veteran Stefon Diggs remains one of New England’s best offseason acquisitions, leading all receivers with 59 catches for 659 yards and three touchdowns. Despite currently dealing with a hamstring injury, wideout Kayshon Boutte has dramatically improved his performance by catching 23 passes for 431 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. Veteran Mack Hollins has averaged 12.9 yards per catch with two touchdowns, while DeMario Douglas has added three scores as a big-play target for Maye.
Grade: B+
Tight Ends
The Patriots’ tight ends have arguably been the most consistent performers on either side of the ball — both as pass-catchers and as blockers. Team captain Hunter Henry continues to be Maye’s most reliable target, catching 34 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns. Austin Hooper has maximized his playing time, logging 13 catches for 174 yards. Hybrid full pack/tight end Jack Westover was particularly effective in his time as a lead blocker, while reserve offensive lineman Ben Brown and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga have aligned at the position in select jumbo packages.
Grade: A-
Offensive Line
While the Patriots' offensive line has had its struggles, they performed when needed most. Center Garrett Bradbury has helped anchor a line that lost team captain David Andrews to retirement during the offseason. Right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Mike Onwenu have provided veteran security opposite a pair of promising rookies in Jared Wilson (left guard) and Will Campbell (left tackle) protecting Maye’s blind side.
Campbell has been particularly impressive for a first-year lineman, earning a 75.0 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus. Still, Maye has been sacked a staggering 36 times this season, with suspect blocking often playing a role. In spite of the inconsistencies, the unit has vastly improved from their dismal showing last season.
Grade: C+
Defensive Line
As the centerpiece of perhaps their most effective unit, New England’s dynamic duo of defensive tackles have been problematic for opposing offenses. Milton Williams has logged 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs. Christian Barmore has also remained a strong presence up front.
Khyiris Tonga has been one of the Pats’ most pleasant surprises, having appeared in all 11 games, making five starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 17 tackles, two for loss, 10 pressures, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. has had. Despite Williams’ recent placement on injured reserve, the unit will remain in solid hands — thanks in part to reserves Cory Durden and Joshua Farmer, who have also performed pretty well as rotational players.
Grade: A
Linebackers
After being plagued by an abundance of missed tackles at the start of the season, the Pats’ linebackers have emerged as a worthy complement to their stellar defensive front. Free agent acquisition K’Lavon Chaisson has been a force for the team’s pass rush — leading the club with 6.5 sacks — while team captain Robert Spillane has emerged as the unit’s undisputed leader.
Spillane leads all Patriots defenders with 90 total tackles. Though his production has cooled a bit recently, Harold Landry is still among the team’s top pass defenders, while veterans Christian Elliss and Jack Gibbens remain all-purpose options throughout the field.
Grade: B-
Cornerbacks
Since the return of Christian Gonzalez in Week 3 from a hamstring injury, the Patriots have yet to lose a game. Though the Pats' All-Pro corner has had some ups and downs this season, he has provided mostly solid coverage against some of the NFL’s top receivers. He has also yet to miss a tackle this season.
Free agent signing Carlton Davis has collected 39 total tackles, while contesting catches along the boundary. Yet, slot corner Marcus Jones has been the most impressive performer, having logged 45 total tackles, nine passes-defensed and two interceptions. Despite allowing the occasional big-yardage gain, the cornerbacks group appears to be improving heading into the season’s home stretch.
Grade: B-
Safeties
While miscues and defensive mismatches have placed this position group in the crosshairs of Pats critics, the safeties have collectively turned in a respectable performance to date. Starters Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson have both the skill sets and the instincts to thrive in coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive system. Nevertheless, they have yet to play their best football.
Reserve Dell Pettus has made a notable impact in several games this season. In short, the safeties have been far from perfect. Still, they have performed remarkably well considering the team traded both of its incumbent starters — Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers — prior to the NFL trade deadline.
Grade: C+
Special Teams
In spite of the occasional struggle, New England’s performance in the game’s third phase has been satisfactory when most needed. Rookie kicker Andres Borergales was able to shake free from a pair of early-season missed field goals to convert 15 of 17 attempts, while making 31 of 33 extra points.
Punter Bryce Baringer has booted the ball 38 times this season while averaging 47,5 yards per punt. In the return game, Marcus Jones has solidified his role as a punt returner, while rookie Elton Chism III is the Pats' new kick returner, in place of Gibson. Though New England will need to improve its third-phase tackling, the special teamers have helped keep the team in a position to win games.
Grade: B-
Coaching
Mike Vrabel has been everything the Patriots have both needed and wanted. Determined to instill a culture of winning through hard work and accountability, New England has demonstrated growth in the standings. At 9-2, the Pats have already surpassed their win totals from both 2023 and 2024 combined. The team is off to its best start since 2021 while also sporting a 5-0 record on the road. Not only are they currently in prime position to compete for a playoff spot, but they also find themselves atop the AFC for the first time in nearly five seasons.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has not only guided Maye to an elite level of play, but he has also helped resurrect what had been a stagnant Patriots scoring unit for multiple seasons. In the absence of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams — who remains on medical leave — de facto play caller Zak Kuhr has been a sound presence in guiding the Pats’ defense. Lastly, special teams coach Jeremy Springer continues to guide a unit that consistently performs at a high level.
Grade: A
