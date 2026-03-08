Patriots Are Team to Watch for Colts WR

With the NFL's free agency negotiation window beginning on March 9 at noon EST, teams have been hard at work in preparing for the mania.

The New England Patriots are no exception. Former No. 1 wide receiver of Stefon Diggs was released, leaving Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kayshon Boutte as the wide receivers left on the New England roster. As such, grabbing another wide receiver is expected to be a major priority for Head Coach Mike Vrabel and co. amidst free agency. One name expected to potentially land with the Patriots? Alec Pierce from the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently reported that negotiations between Indianapolis and Pierce are expected to go down to the wire ahead of the upcoming open market.

"That's going to be a challenge. Pierce appears poised to make at least $27 million per year on a new deal. The Patriots, Commanders, Raiders and Titans are among teams in the mix," Fowler wrote.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has also named the New England franchise as a potential landing spot for Pierce throughout free agency, as stated on "Pardon My Take" from earlier within the week.

Who Could Alec Pierce Be for the Patriots?

Executives and coaches across the league are discussing the likelihood of a huge potential payday for Pierce.

Alec Pierce is going to get a BAG during free agency 💰



$24M projected average pic.twitter.com/0UJAf0u2UY — PFF (@PFF) March 7, 2026

Pierce stands at 6'3", weighing 211 pounds. At 25, he has already accumulated 2,934 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns across 157 receptions.

"Definitely quarterback play, and stability in a franchise. Winning culture. Things like that, I'd say, are probably the most important," Pierce said via 98.5 on what he looks for within a team. "Being in Indy, I played with a ton of different quarterbacks. I think they're on the way to figuring that out with Daniels [Jones] ... I think I've understood the battles that come with not having that stability. So I think as a free agent, that would be something that I would look into a lot."

He was originally selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

And why wouldn't Pierce want to come to New England? The Pats certainly meet his criteria ‚ they are coming off an appearance in Super Bowl LX and had quarterback Drake Maye as the runner-up for the coveted MVP accolade. The QB and WR could pair together well, with the deep ball being a major strength for both players.

The money side of the deal also makes sense; Vrabel opened up some more room with Diggs' release, and are now projected to be at around $57 million in cap space. As negotiations begin, New England fans should not be surprised if Pierce winds up on the roster.

