Patriots’ Milton Williams Gives Blunt Answer About Broncos QB

In the upcoming AFC Championship, the New England Patriots will be taking on the Denver Broncos without their starting quarterback, Bo Nix.

Nix injured his right ankle just three plays before the Broncos advanced in the postseason with a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. On the play of the injury — Nix was on the kneel-down, and his right ankle twisted awkwardly. Nix then grimaced as he showed a distinct limp as he moved back to the Broncos' sideline.

The QB underwent X-rays after the game, officially receiving the diagnosis of a fractured ankle. In his place, Denver's Jarrett Stidham will now likely be the starting QB for the remainder of the postseason.

Nix had 3,931 throwing yards throughout the year alongside 25 passing touchdowns, in addition to rushing for five touchdowns and 356 yards. Stidham was signed by the Broncos as a free agent in 2023 and has only appeared in one game this season — playing four snaps, including a kneel-down to end the game, in the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 8.

Patriots to Review Film on Broncos' Jarrett Stidham

Patriots' defensive tackle Milton Williams said that he does not know much about Stidham, but that they do know Nix out-competed him for the job as the starter.

"Nothing," Williams said recently to the media when asked of his knowledge regarding Stidham. "I ain't gonna lie, nothing. We're gonna watch the tape on him and figure out what he like to do. But no. They didn't like him over the Bo [Nix], so."

New England becoming familiar on how to take on the Broncos with Stidham at the helm will obviously be key in hoping to eventually earn a spot in Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots earned their spot against the Broncos by defeating the Houston Texans, 28-16, in their Divisional Round on Jan. 19. New England's signal caller Drake Maye is currently experiencing his first postseason run throughout his second year in the league and has been hearing calls for him to be named MVP all season.

Maye himself knew Nix very well, and previously said his peer's fractured ankle hits close to home as a result of their pre-existing working relationship.

"I trained with Bo before the pre-draft. Got to know him well, him and his family and his wife. First off they are just great people. Great Christians, I really enjoy being around Bo Nix and his family," Maye had said.

"Obviously, the news is heartbreaking. For what a player he is, the guy he is and just know [I'm] praying for Bo. I know he's going to bounce back. He's a great player in this league. I'm looking forward to matching up with him; we had one in college and he got the best of me so I know he'll bounce back but they got a good team and should be a tough one next week," he continued.

Clearly, Williams and the entire Pats' roster will now turn their attention to learning anything and everything they can about Stidham before they travel to Denver. The AFC Championship is set for Jan. 25, with a kick-off time of 3:00 p.m. EST.

This marks the sixth time in postseason history the Patriots and Broncos have faced off, with it being the third time in particular at the AFC Championship.

